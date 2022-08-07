Taylor Hawkins’ Son Honors His Late Dad in Rendition of ‘My Hero’

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25. Since his death, Taylor Hawkins’ life has been commemorated by music fans, his Foo Fighters bandmates, and his family. During the recent July 4th holiday weekend, his son Shane Hawkins was seen drumming the Foo Fighters song “My Hero.”

Taylor Hawkins | Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins’ son performed the Foo Fighters song ‘My Hero’

According to Variety, Taylor Hawkins son Shane Hawkins performed the Foo Fighters song “My Hero” during “a Laguna Beach block party.”

To perform the song, Shane Hawkins joined the band The Alive and drummed along to “My Hero.”

Variety reports that a TikTok of the performance was posted on July 7, with the caption, “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad. The hawk would’ve been proud.”

The Alive is connected to both Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters. According to Variety, The Alive “previously opened up for Chevy Metal, Taylor Hawkins’ cover band, and for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile.”

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

RELATED: Prince Harry Once Smacked Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Right Across the Face

Fans reacted to Shane Hawkins’ tribute to his father

On July 7, The Alive posted videos of Shane Hawkins’ performance on their official Instagram account.

The band captioned the videos, “July 4 Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”

On Instagram, fans of Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, and Shane Hawkins shared their thoughts on Shane Hawkins’ performance with The Alive.

One Instagram user wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to his dad!”

“Great to see him honor his Dad,” a fan wrote on Instagram.

“Making your dad proud,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins and Kurt Cobain on the Howard Stern Show

Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022

Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 while in Bogota, Colombia to perform at the Estéreo Picnic music festival.

Following his death, Foo Fighters went on to release a statement, saying:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band also canceled future tour dates and appearances, including a planned performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. At the award show, which took place on April 3, Foo Fighters won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” Foo Fighters wrote in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the memories we’ve made together.”

In September, Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family will hold tribute concerts to honor the drummer. One concert will be held in London on Sept. 3, and another will be held on Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Taylor Hawkins Said He and Dave Grohl Would’ve Gotten Divorced if They Started a Barbecue Restaurant