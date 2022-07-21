Taylor From ‘Southern Charm’ Called It Quits With Shep Rose Over His Failure to Launch

The signs were there and she made her position clear, but Taylor Ann Green from Southern Charm apparently split from Shep Rose because of his fear of commitment.

The couple seemed solid for a few years, despite some indiscretions on Rose’s part, which he admitted to on the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion. Green stayed with Rose but made it perfectly clear she was looking toward the future and wanted more than a day-to-day romance.

‘Southern Charm’ previews tease Shep and Taylor encounter conflict

Southern Charm previews tease that Rose and Green’s romance hits a rough patch after they have different reactions to a pregnancy scare. Green made it clear she was ready for marriage and family. Meanwhile, Rose, now 42 years old, said he wasn’t ready.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green |Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Green and Rose have yet to confirm the breakup. But People reports that a few unconfirmed sources who are close to the couple shared that Rose and Green have split.

“Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source said.

“She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish,” another told People. “He’ll regret this.”

Shep and Taylor teased a different kind of season in their relationship

Did the couple just break up? Or were sources trying to get ahead of what’s to come on Southern Charm? Rose and Green still follow each other on Instagram. Plus they spent the July 4th holiday together. Rose told People that Southern Charm viewers will see their relationship go through changes, but those changes weren’t necessarily bad.

“It is difficult to curate a relationship on camera,” he admitted. “The way I describe it is all my years on the show, I was juggling one ball; that was me. Now I’m juggling me, I’m juggling my girlfriend and our relationship. Sometimes when you try too hard, it comes off even worse. I think I suffered a little bit from that, trying too hard.”

“Taylor has been a great help as far as pulling me by the collar when I need to be pulled by the collar,” Rose said, adding that he can be a “boisterous, passionate, idiotic human being.”

“Honestly, the show can be a real big microscope. As much as it can be embarrassing…it also forces you to really look at yourself,” Rose said. “I think I’ve come a long way. I’m basically an old man now, I guess. I’m coming to grips with that.”

Taylor said ‘Southern Charm’ viewers will find out if they get engaged this season

Green teased engagement news in December 2021. The couple was constantly hit with questions about an engagement and Green took to Instagram to reveal that fans will likely see what happens.

“A lot of this question,” she said. “When are we getting married. We had a very, very lovely conversation about this topic. You’ll see what our answer is this season.”

So is the answer that they decide to be just friends? Or is Bravo pulling a fast one to throw fans off the engagement trail?

Southern Charm is on Thursday night at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

