Taylor Swift’s ‘Amsterdam’ Stunt Double Previously Worked With Her Friend, Blake Lively

Amsterdam has one of the most star-studded casts of any movie this year. The film stars legends like Robert De Niro and Christian Bale alongside up-and-comers like Anya Taylor Joy and John David Washington. Amsterdam has also earned press for containing a Taylor Swift appearance. The pop star’s stunt double recently shared some details behind the memorable scene.

Taylor Swift has a small role in ‘Amsterdam’

In Amsterdam, Taylor Swift plays Liz Meekins, the daughter of war hero Bill Meekins, who has died under mysterious circumstances. She enlists the help of Bale and Washington’s characters — Burt Berendsen and Harold Woodman — to get to the bottom of her father’s death. But — spoiler — she ends up dead herself.

While meeting with Burt and Harold, Liz is seemingly about to divulge a secret she has learned. She is then pushed in front of a passing car and dies.

Amsterdam is still in theaters. Swift’s death scene has quickly gone viral online. Viewers share laughs about the strange special effects and getting to see Swift die on camera.

Her stunt double reveals details about the scene

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While many have discussed Swift’s performance, the singer is not the one actually falling under the car in the movie. Her stunt double, Kelly Richardson, recently spoke to Vanity Fair about her time on set.

Being a stunt double doesn’t just mean taking the fall for a star. Richardson said she “observed” Swift’s movement — “how she moved, carried herself, walked, ran, and gestured” — in order to make the performance perfect.

Richardson didn’t give any details about how exactly the stunt was achieved, saying she couldn’t give away “trade secrets.” But did reveal that the stunt was planned “in concert” with the camera’s movement to achieve the effect director David O. Russell wanted.

The stunt double was quick to say that she felt safe on set while working, but did admit there was “a lot of shivering and teeth-chattering.” The scene was filmed at night and took place in the rain, meaning the outdoor set had to be hosed down frequently.

Richardson got soaked throughout the night, and she said she was “rushing inside to the warm heaters every chance [she] got.”

The stunt double also worked with Taylor Swift’s pal Blake Lively

Swift isn’t the only big star Richardson has worked with. She also doubled for Karen Gillan for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Mackenzie Davis in Happiest Season, and Alexandria Daddario in San Andreas.

Richardson also performed stunts for Blake Lively in The Shallows. Lively and Swift have been friends since 2015, and frequently show up on each other’s social media feeds. From attending holiday parties, to using Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ daughters’ names for a song, the pair are very close. Lively and Reynolds are often on hand to celebrate with Swift, attending her Saturday Night Live performance, as well as a screening of Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

Swift and Lively have even worked together. Lively directed the music video for Swift’s 2021 track “I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton).”

RELATED: Blake Lively On Her Friend Taylor Swift: ‘The World Needs More Taylor’