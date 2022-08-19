Taylor Swift’s House Has a Koi Pond, But She Really Wanted Stingrays

Taylor Swift certainly has an impressive real estate portfolio. The singer-songwriter reportedly owns eight houses, each with their own unique style. Since Swift boasts a staggering net worth of $400 million, money is no object for her. This means she gets to be as imaginative and extravagant as she wants to when it comes to decorating and designing her homes. For her Nashville home specifically, Swift really leaned into creating an environment that felt more fantastical than realistic.

Taylor Swift | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Inside Taylor Swift’s Nashville house

There’s no shortage of space in Swift’s Nashville house. The mansion is reportedly 5,601 square feet and features a pool, four bedrooms, and four and a half baths. Because the home is so large, the “All Too Well” singer was really able to go all out with her decorations. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Swift described her interior style as “Tim Burton-Alice in Wonderland-pirate ship-Peter Pan.”

The ‘Blank Space’ singer has a koi pond in her home

Swift’s mystical vision is brought to life by her decorations. The house boasts a 6-foot topiary rabbit and a number of bird cages, the largest of which can fit an actual human. However, the most unique feature in the house seems to be the koi pond, which boasts real fish that Swift’s cat, Meredith, is afraid of. In a prior interview with Rolling Stone via MTV, Swift described the vision for her home before she actually executed it.

“It’s going to be my fantasy world,” Swift shared about decorating her house. “The ceiling of my living room is painted like the night sky. There’s a pond in the living room. The pond is a moat around the fireplace [that] may possibly have koi fish in it. You step on a stepping stone in the pond in order to get on a spiral staircase, which takes you to the human-size birdcage observatory. They’re delivering a human-size birdcage, which I’ll put a brass telescope in.”

Swift initially wanted stingrays in her house

Swift eventually would fill her koi pond with real koi. However, initially, she envisioned a different type of fish in her living room. While speaking with MTV, Swift shared that she actually wanted to fill the pond with stingrays. So what was it that changed the Amsterdam actor’s mind? It seems as if Swift was concerned about the smell they’d cause if she had more than a few. “If there are only two of them, it wouldn’t be much of an issue!” Swift revealed. “You get a Glade plug-in, and you’re fine!”

Swift might have been an interior decorator if she wasn’t a singer-songwriter

Clearly, Swift seems to have a very imaginative and unique way of furnishing her home. In fact, it seems to be a passion for the “I Bet You Think About Me” singer. While speaking with SiriusXM, Swift shared that she often furnishes her friends’ homes. In fact, the Pennslyvania native shared that she’d consider a career in interior decorating had she not found success as a musician.

“I might have ended up following my passion for shopping for furniture and been an interior decorator,” Swift revealed. “I’ve been known to, like, go into my friends’ apartments and fill it with furniture. And they get home and it’s like furnished. My friends, they don’t like — they don’t buy furniture, and I love buying furniture.”

