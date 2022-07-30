Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Insure Their Body Parts, but These Celebrities Did

When one part of your body earns you the most money, wouldn’t it make sense to protect it? Celebrities have some standout features that, to them, are more valuable than others. And many have taken the necessary precautions to ensure they’d still live comfortably if anything happened to said features. Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift didn’t insure their body parts, but these celebrities did.

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez’s body parts don’t cost a thing

Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez (L) and singer Taylor Swift attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift’s A-list status sees her dealing with daily rumors. However, few are as outrageous as the supposed price of her legs. When the National Enquirer reported in 2015 that the 5’10” singer had insured her legs for $20 million each, the rumor spread fast.

The singer’s representatives publicly denied the National Enquirer’s claims. Swift even took a jab at the rumors when she posted an image of her scratched thigh on Instagram, telling her cat she owed her $40 million.

Swift isn’t the only wealthy artist who’s dealt with rumors of an insured body part. Multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez is known for her talent and her body, leading to some outlandish rumors. For years, many believed Lopez insured her behind for a whopping $27 million.

Lopez denied the rumor on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, saying, “There is no such thing as that.” The star couldn’t understand what would happen to warrant such an extravagant sum on her butt, asking, “Something happens to it? It disappears? Somebody steals it?”

These artists insured their talents

Bruce Springsteen has one of the most iconic voices. It, therefore, doesn’t come as a surprise that he would take out a $6 million insurance policy on his vocal cords. A smart move on his end because if he lost his voice, he would lose out on millions of dollars.

Similarly, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones insured his magical fingers for $1.6 million. Richards is part of one of the most legendary bands of all time, and his string-picking fingers contributed to the band’s success, thus explaining the policy.

When Jeff Beck chopped off the tip of his left index finger, he took a break to recover from the stitches but also made sure another similar accident wouldn’t steal his career, insuring his digits for $1 million.

Mariah Carey was in the Guinness World Book of Records for her whistle register. Her impressive 5-octave range has cemented her as one of the greats, and she has ensured she will continue to make money even if she loses her voice. According to People Magazine, the star insured her vocal cords and legs for $70 million.

It’s not just musicians who insure their body parts

Heidi Klum’s long legs are part of her allure. She has made her name by walking down runways for the biggest brands in fashion, and her strut comes at a price. People Magazine reports that Klum’s legs are protected for $2.2 million. Oddly, her left leg is $200,000 less valuable than her right one.

Similarly, Rihanna got her legs insured when she was awarded Gillette’s Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess Award, insuring her appendages for $1 million.

Finally, David Beckham took out the biggest insurance policy ever in sports history when he insured his legs for $195 million. And Cristiano Ronaldo’s are insured for $145 million.

