How Taylor Swift Spent Her 33rd Birthday

Award-winning singer Taylor Swift has been making music for nearly two decades. The Pennsylvania native has practically grown up in the public eye, celebrating the passing of each year in the public eye as her career has continued to grow. In December 2022, she celebrated her 33rd birthday — referred to by many as their “Jesus Year” — the only way she knows how.

Taylor Swift turned 33 in December 2022 and spent her birthday in the studio with Jack Antonoff

Swift shared a look into her 33rd birthday festivities in an Instagram post. In the photo, she’s seated on the floor with a cello while her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff sits in a chair strumming a guitar. They’re both in front of a setup with dozens of keyboard machines with a speaker in the background, working on music together to commemorate another trip for Swift around the sun.

“Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

She released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ in October 2022

Swift is no stranger to hard work, so it’s not surprising that she chose to be in the studio on her birthday rather than anywhere else. It’s rare for artists to go about re-recording their own albums, but that’s exactly what Swift has been preoccupied with for much of the past two years. After her masters to her first six albums were sold in 2020, she resolved to re-record her first six LPs herself so she can have her own new masters. She released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and the award-winning Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

In 2022, Swift ensured fans that just because she was busy re-recording old music didn’t mean she wasn’t also writing and recording new material. In October 2022, Swift released her tenth studio album Midnights. Swift made history the week after the release by being the first artist in history to occupy all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero” continued to sit at No. 1 for several weeks.

She celebrated her birthday in 2021 with HAIM

Swift’s 33rd birthday celebrations are a stark difference from her celebration for her 32nd birthday. She was joined by the HAIM sisters, including Licorice Pizza star and fellow December baby Alana Haim, to ring in her new year.

“Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: I’M FEELIN 32,” Swift captioned a photo of herself and Alana dancing. “Don’t worry we [COVID] tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

Some have speculated if she’ll release another re-recording before the end of 2022

Given that it’s been a year since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and her first two re-recordings were released in the same year, some Swifties have been wondering if they’ll see another re-recorded album before the end of 2022. She released her album Evermore in December of 2020, so it wouldn’t be the first time she saves a release for the end of the year.