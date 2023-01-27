Taylor Swift’s Bodyguards Protect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Too

Whenever someone is in the public eye, it is pretty difficult to step out without being mobbed by fans. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, however, take fame to a completely different level, requiring a degree of protection that most people can’t even begin to imagine.

The couple can’t go anywhere without having protection with them, and given how they have spoken about fearing for their safety, it is a necessary step. It takes a strong security team to provide protection for two people as famous as the Sussexes, and not just anyone will do.

Now, we have learned that Taylor Swift’s bodyguards protect not only the singer, but Markle and Prince Harry too.

A lot changed after their move to the United States

When the Sussexes were living in the United Kingdom and officially carrying out royal duties, naturally, they were provided royal protection. That all changed when they moved stateside after taking a step back from their roles as senior working members of the family, and, according to The Yorkshire Post, the couple’s state-funded security was pulled in early 2020.

It was during Sussex’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey that Markle commented on the royal family promptly pulling their security after their departure, which, as fans know, was dubbed “Megxit.” So, what did the former actor say?

Well, Markle told the talk show queen that in 2018, when she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Archie, she was told by palace officials and family members that he would not be given the title of “prince” and would not be entitled to a royal security detail.

When Winfrey asked for details, Markle simply said, “there’s no explanation.” Vanity Fair reports that Prince Harry said that the royal institution had made efforts to cut their funding in multiple ways. As a result, the couple had to pay for private security when they moved to the United States.

Swift’s bodyguards protect Markle and Prince Harry

When it comes to choosing a security team, Prince Harry and his family need the best. That’s why it makes sense that during their whistle-stop tour of New York City, the couple was spotted with the same bodyguards that protect Swift, according to DailyMail.

The couple was closely guarded by a former NYPD officer who is the head of security for Swift, and, of course, they were in good hands. Swift has had intruders make their way into her apartment in the past, and the tall bodyguard, a man in his 50s known as Jimmy, was there to protect her.

He was joined by another younger guard who appeared to be in his 40s, looked a little bigger, and had also been seen guarding Swift in the past. The guards followed the Sussexes everywhere they went, proving that they were dedicated to providing the highest level of security possible. They were seen at the upscale hotel that the couple was staying at every day of the trip.

Swift’s bodyguard takes extreme measures to protect her

Swift’s security team means business and isn’t afraid to let everyone know it. In a video seen on Hollywood Pipeline that shows Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, arriving home, a guard warns a photographer that he will “put a bullet in” him if he didn’t back off.

The paparazzi had obsessively been taking pictures of Swift, and security just wasn’t having it. He knew that it was his job to protect her and did what he had to do to get the job done, just as he appeared to do for the Sussexes while in New York City with them.