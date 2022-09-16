Team Meatballs! Snooki and Deena’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Adventures Make These Episodes Fun

Jersey Shore is one of the most famous reality TV shows of the last 20 years. Millions around the world tuned in to watch the group of friends party and fight all summer long. Two of the show’s stars, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese, were famous for their deep and hilarious friendship. Here are our picks for the best “Team Meatballs” episodes.

‘Jersey Shore’ stars Snooki and Deena are ‘Team Meatballs’

Snooki and Deena were one of Jersey Shore fans’ favorite duos. The pair seemed to constantly get in trouble, partying too hard and leaving small disasters in their wake. The friends even had a nickname for each other; they both called the other “Meatball.” When Snooki and Deena would go off on one of their adventures, the pair would be referred to as “Team Meatballs.”

When Snooki and Deena rear-ended an Italian cop car

One of the pair’s most memorable disastrous outings was while the Jersey Shore crew was on vacation in Italy. The episode — “Meatball Mashup,” Season 4 Episode 7— sees the pair attempt to drive around Florence.

Driving in Europe is famously hard, from narrow roads and roundabouts to aggressive drivers and daredevil scooter riders whizzing through traffic.

“Team Meatballs” decided they were up to the challenge, though, and set off with Snooki behind the wheel. The unfamiliar Italian roads were one thing, but Snooki is also just 4’9 and had trouble seeing over the steering wheel.

No surprise, Snooki ended up rear-ending a car while she and Deena were out and about. What made the situation even worse? The reality star hit a cop car — while the cops were in it!

Snooki was taken to the police station after the officers found out she didn’t have her driver’s license on her. Everything ended up alright for Snooki, but fans love watching Deena and Snooki freak out about potentially going to prison.

Team Meatballs gets pranked by The Situation

Another fan-favorite episode involving “Team Meatballs?” Season 3’s ninth episode, “Kissing Cousins.” Deena and Snooki planned on heading to one of their favorite summer hang-out spots, a bar called Jenks in nearby Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino offered to call a taxi for the duo. But his act of kindness was actually a prank. Instead of having the taxi drop them off at Jenks, Mike convinced the driver to take Snooki and Deena to Times Square — as in, all the way to New York City.

Team Meatballs hopped in the cab and made it all the way to Woodbridge before realizing they were not on the way to Jenks. Snooki and Deena were initially mad at Mike for pranking them, but eventually laughed it off.

Too much partying leads to Snooki getting arrested

Another one of Snooki and Deena’s most famous “adventures” happened in Season 3. The third episode of the season, titled “Where’s the Beach,” saw the pair — along with Jenni “JWoww” Farley — hanging out on the Jersey Shore boardwalk.

While on a break from the T-shirt shop all the Jersey Shore castmates worked at, Snooki headed to the bars and got extremely intoxicated, running up and down the boardwalk yelling, “Where’s the beach?”

Deena and JWoww tried to take her home, but before they could, police arrived to arrest Snooki for public intoxication. She didn’t spend too long at the station, but Snooki swore off alcohol for the next few days of their summer.



