‘Ted Lasso’: 1 Nate Theory We’d Love to See Come True in Season 3

Ted Lasso started with a three-season plan, and the Apple TV+ show has stuck to it so far. It has a large cast of characters, but so far, plans have only changed for two characters. While we await the debut of Ted Lasso Season 3 and wait to hear about the potential for season 4, let’s dig into a theory for Nick Mohammed’s character Nate Shelley we’d love to see come true.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Ted Lasso Season 2.]

Nick Mohammed (left) as Nate Shelley in ‘Ted Lasso’ | Apple TV+

Nate shocked AFC Richmond and fans at the end of season 2

During the AFC Richmond campaign in season 2, Ted leaves a match with an upset stomach. A rat within the team informed the press Ted ran off the field because of a panic attack. Nate Shelley was the rat.

Nate went on to become the manager of West Ham United under former Richmond owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). He went from equipment manager to (at times abusive) assistant coach to complete heel for the Greyhounds. Executive producer Bill Lawrence said real-life show business informed Nate’s story arc.

When we next see Nate in Ted Lasso Season 3, he’ll be coaching the Hammers. But what if that was his plan all along?

The Nate theory we’d love to see come true in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

We say this knowing Nate wiped away tears as he told Ted he felt abandoned by him in the final episode of season 2, but what if Nate’s villainous spiral was part of his plan to leave AFC Richmond? What if he loves the Greyhounds so much that he deliberately staged an elaborate exit just to help the club in the long run?

He blames Ted for abandoning him, but Nate wouldn’t have been in a position to coach anywhere without Ted taking a chance on him. Ted gave him guidance and support (and a chance to roast the players in season 1). Keeley helped build his confidence. He won the trust and respect of Jamie and Roy. Nate would have remained an equipment manager if not for Ted.

Nate latches on with West Ham in the final moments of season 2. As a first-time manager with little coaching experience under his belt, he’s going to be overwhelmed. Some part of him must know this. Maybe he’s a mole whose self-appointed goal is to sabotage another Premier League club to make things easier on AFC Richmond.

Nate worked under Rupert at Richmond, who seemingly didn’t even know who he was and never gave him a chance to achieve something greater. If and when Nate remembers who was a true mentor, he may be inspired to right his wrongs in a way that helps Richmond.

As far as we know, Nate doesn’t have any friends outside of AFC Richmond. Deliberately destroying West Ham’s season and revealing he did it on purpose is the only way for Nate to redeem himself to the only friends he has.

Farfetched? Maybe, but Mohammed admitted he felt his turn to the dark side overstepped several boundaries. Perhaps Ted Lasso Season 3 gives us Nate’s redemption arc.

What we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3

The finer plot points remain a mystery, but Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas on Ted Lasso, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the scripts for season 3 are better than the first two seasons. Some other elements of Ted Lasso Season 3 are certainties:

The potential summer 2022 Ted Lasso Season 3 release came and went, and Apple hasn’t announced an official release date. The third season began filming in early March 2022 and wrapped in late July, per Collider. It’s possible we could see it come to Apple TV+ in late 2022 or early 2023.

Once Ted Lasso Season 3 debuts, we’ll quickly find out if Nate’s heel turn was intentional and if redemption is part of his story arc.

