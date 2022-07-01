‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Nick Mohammed ‘Doesn’t Know’ if There Will Be a Season 4

Nick Mohammed’s acting career dates back years, but Ted Lasso might be his pinnacle. He plays Nate Shelley, a timid equipment manager who transforms into a confident assistant coach over the first two seasons. Mohammed says Nate will change more in Season 3, but fans want to know if they’ll see more of AFC Richmond in Ted Lasso Season 4. Mohammed is unsure about a fourth season, but he doesn’t seem too confident the show will continue.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: What we know so far

We don’t know anything specific about the storyline for Ted Lasso Season 3. Still, we know a few details about the next season of the hit Apple TV+ show.

The release date is unknown, but filming started in March 2022, which star and producer Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) said would make a summer start date unlikely.

The first two seasons lasted 10 and 12 episodes, respectively. Apple ordered 12 episodes for Season 3.

As for what happens when Season 3 finishes? That’s the question the AFC Richmond die-hards have, and Mohammed took a crack at answering.

Nate actor Nick Mohammed talks about the possibility of ‘Ted Lasso’s Season 4

Mohammed’s Nate might be one of Ted Lasso’s most complex characters, but how much more of him will we get to see? Is Season 3 really the end, as Brett Goldstein, writer and Roy Kent actor, said? Or is it the other way — one more step with the future undecided, as Hunt once said?

Mohammed recently answered the question for Discussing Film, and his “I don’t know” came with a reminder about the course show creators charted from the beginning:

“I don’t know, that’s the honest answer. Not trying to be teasing; I don’t know whether it’s the end or not. I mean, they’ve been quite open about saying that they had three seasons’ worth of ideas. “Even when they outlined Nate’s journey before they even knew that they had Seasons two and three commissioned, they let me know the three-season arc. Effectively, they had those three seasons mapped out for the whole show, so I can see the appeal from a creative point of view of quitting while you’re ahead in telling this three-part story.” Nick Mohammed discusses the possibility of Ted Lasso Season 4

Mohammed dwelled quite a bit on the three-season arc the showrunners had mapped out from the beginning. It’s a disappointing answer for fans, but he’s not the only Ted Lasso actor with thoughts on Season 3 and beyond.

Other ‘Lasso’ actors discuss details of Season 3

Ted Lasso Season 4 is just a rumor, maybe even a long shot, but Season 3 is imminent, and some of the other actors on the show revealed how things work behind the scenes.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, once said Hunt, Goldstein, and Jason Sudeikis frequently rewrite lines at the last minute. Sometimes the edits happen as the cameras are just about to roll.

Meanwhile, Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas) shed light on how the show operates while shooting Season 3. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet amid shooting, he revealed he only knew what happened halfway through the season. That’s an indication scripts come in while production is ongoing. Fernandez promised Season 3 will be a memorable one, though.

“I mean, the only thing I can say is that personally, the scripts, I don’t know how the writers do it. They’re just getting better and better. There’s going to be many, many important key moments in different characters. And then hopefully the fans will really love it,” Fernández said.

Mohammed doesn’t know the status of Ted Lasso Season 4, but Fernández indicates that Season 3 could be a highlight for fans.

