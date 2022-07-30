‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Worried ‘Sesame Street’ Puppeteers Would Be ‘D*Ckheads’

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein got the chance to appear on Sesame Street earlier this year. Goldstein shared how excited he was for the appearance. In a recent interview, he admits he was worried seeing behind the scenes might ruin it for him. Fortunately, it didn’t.

Brett Goldstein | Apple TV+

Goldstein was a guest on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast on July 21 with his Ted Lasso co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple. When it came time to discuss his Sesame Street appearance, Goldstein admitted he had a moment of panic beforehand.

Brett Goldstein wondered the ‘Sesame Street’ crew might be ‘d***heads’

Sesame Street has been on since before Goldstein was born. The people who made the show when Goldstein was a child in the ‘80s have moved on, too. So Goldstein had brief reservations about meeting the current Sesame Street team.

“When I went to Sesame Street, which has been running for however many years, and it’s not the original cast, as I was going there, I was thinking, ‘This could be terrible. If they’re dickheads, this is going to ruin my life.’” Goldstein said on Awards Circuit.

‘Sesame Street’ was more like ‘Ted Lasso’ than ‘d***heads’

As soon as Goldstein got to Sesame Street, they dispelled his worries. In fact, they operated much in the same way Goldstein said the Ted Lasso crew commits to making a great show.

Not only were they wonderful and welcoming and so lovely, but they genuinely were making this like it was the most important thing in the world. You could feel every single performer, every crew member, their hearts were in this thing and they knew how important this show is. There was a moment I had with Elmo and Grover where they genuinely were like trying to make the script better. Elmo was like, ‘I don’t think I’d say that. Elmo’s not stupid so why am I saying that?’ Changing the script, moving stuff. We had a bit of physical comedy. They were like, ‘How would this actually work? ‘I was like this is incredible. No one was going, ‘That will do.’ Brett Goldstein, Awards Circuit, 7/21/22

Goldstein compared it to his own show, Ted Lasso.

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. ? Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

“There was a thing about it,” Goldstein said. “It was like doing Ted Lasso because the thing that I think if I may say works about Ted Lasso is that everyone in it, everyone in the crew, every single part of it genuinely loves it. It’s amazing people have responded to Ted Lasso but there’s a certain responsibility. We all put our heart into this because also that’s what people take out of it.”

Brett Goldtein may never top ‘Sesame Street’

Goldstein now worries that nothing else will ever live up to Sesame Street.

“I don’t want to be dark about this but I felt like afterwards, I flew home after it and I thought if this plane crashes, I’m fine with that,” Goldstein said. “As in, this is the pinnacle.”

Waddingham could confirm Goldstein’s sentiments. The Ted Lasso stars stayed in touch and Waddingham remembered the message after Sesame Street.

“You literally sent me, I knew it was a completely serious text,” Waddingham said. “You sent me a message, you were like, ‘I’m worried that I’ve actually had the best day of my life.’”

