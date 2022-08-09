‘Ted Lasso’: Coach Beard Actor Addresses Shows’ Future Following Season 3

Ted Lasso is one of the most popular comedy shows on television right now. However, it appears as though season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy could be its final season. While it’s hard to believe that the show would end in the midst of its success, several actors have indicated it could be coming to an end. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, addresses what the future of Ted Lasso could be following season 3.

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ ending after season 3?

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard | Apple TV+

Audiences have welcomed Ted Lasso with open arms. The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to coach a soccer team, known as AFC Richmond. While not initially respected by his new community, Ted earns the trust of his team through his overwhelming positivity and unrelenting belief in the team. The series also stars Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Nick Mohammed.

The series has become one of the most acclaimed shows on television, winning several primetime Emmy awards. Despite all the success, Ted Lasso could be coming to a close after season 3. Goldstein, who is also a writer for the series, made comments earlier, suggesting that season 3 is being written as the end. While Apple TV+ definitely wants the show to keep going, some cast members believe the story has reached its natural conclusion.

Brendan Hunt teases the possible future of the series following season 3

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt on Nate’s Transformation in Season 2, Teases What’s to Come for Series https://t.co/u8GLTdD3pY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 7, 2022

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hunt addressed whether Ted Lasso season 3 will be the final season. Hunt did say that season 3 will have an ending to a three-act story that began in season one. However, he does say that most of the characters will still be around at the end of this season, meaning that there are still plenty more stories that they could tell.

“We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we’ve always seen, but it’s not like Thanos is in it and half of us die,” Hunt said. “Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don’t think leaving an out is anything to worry about. It’s just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when. But right now, we have to get through this whole mishegas, and then we’ll have a clearer head to see what the future holds.”

Hunt does compare season 3 to Marvel’s Infinity saga where it still has a finale but there are still opportunities to focus on other characters. Apple TV+ hasn’t confirmed that it’s the final season, but if the cast and creative team believe it’s better to end the story here, then it could be for the better.

What will happen in the third season of ‘Ted Lasso’?

'Ted Lasso' stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham discuss improv, their favorite scenes, and the emotion surrounding the show's final season. https://t.co/CHHE3lZJQH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 8, 2022

Season 2 of Ted Lasso ended with a massive cliffhanger. AFC Richmond was promoted back into the Premier League but Nate (Mohammed) quit the team and is now working for Rebecca’s (Waddingham) ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head), over at West Ham. Hunt says the team will have to play West Ham twice, which will lead to a confrontation with Nate.

“The team is dealing with the reality of going back to the Premier League, where we’re minnows again,” Hunt told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re minus our brightest tactical mind, and we know the way the Premier League structure works, we have to play West Ham twice, so Nate and Rupert are out there looming. We might see a bit of what’s going on at West Ham as well.”

Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+.

RELATED: Why the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credit Scene Has ‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Excited