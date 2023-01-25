‘Ted Lasso’ EP Bill Lawrence Calls Season 3 ‘F**king Awesome’

Ted Lasso Season 3 is coming this spring to AppleTV+, and executive producer Bill Lawrence is already making big promises. What can fans expect in the new episodes? And, will this season be the end of the series? Here’s what we know so far about Ted Lasso Season 3.

Apple TV+ drops first look photo for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

In mid-January — a full year-and-a-half after AppleTV+ dropped the Ted Lasso Season 2 finale — the streamer finally released some info about the upcoming third season.

They dropped a first-look photo that featured Jason Sudeikis’ titular character coming face-to-face with the series’ new villain, Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed). Standing in between the two is another series villain who will seemingly get more screen time in season 3, Rupert (Anthony Head).

Fans will recall that at the end of season 2, Nathan turned to the dark side after his disappointments and frustrations led to him leaking Ted’s panic attacks to the media. In the closing moments of the season 2 finale, it was revealed that Nate had left Ted’s coaching staff at Richmond to team up with Rupert and coach his West Ham club.

Executive producer Bill Lawrence calls season 3 ‘f**king awesome’

AppleTV+ has not yet announced the exact date that the first episodes of season 3 will drop, but we do know the time frame will be in the spring. That means that the series will be out in time for Emmy contention this year.

During a recent Shrinking panel, per Deadline, Ted Lasso EP Bill Lawrence and star Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) briefly addressed the media about the upcoming season. Neither one revealed any details, but they did have high praise for the new season and star Sudeikis.

“I’ve seen cuts of the show and I think it’s f**king awesome,” Lawrence said, with Goldstein adding, “I love it.”

Sudeikis — who co-created Ted Lasso with Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) — originally planned for the series to only last three seasons. However, with the show’s unexpected success among both fans and critics, it’s possible that plans have changed. There has been no confirmation yet that season 3 will be the last.

What to watch on AppleTV+ while you wait for the ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 premiere

