‘Ted Lasso’: 3 Reasons Juno Temple Won’t Win at the 2022 Emmys

Ted Lasso stormed onto Apple TV+ and became a sensation immediately. It cleaned up at the 2021 Emmys, winning a slew of awards, including outstanding comedy series. Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham were both nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the 2021 Emmys (Waddingham won), and they made awards show history by repeating those nominations in 2022. Temple repeatedly gives strong performances on Ted Lasso, but she faces tall odds of winning at the 2022 Emmys.

Juno Temple (right) as Keeley Jones and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in ‘Ted Lasso’ | Apple TV+

Juno Temple submitted the next-to-last ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 episode for Emmys consideration

Actors nominate themselves for Emmy consideration. They also submit one episode of their show’s most recent season to be judged.

Temple selected “Midnight Train to Royston.” The penultimate episode in Ted Lasso Season 2 sees Temple’s Keeley Jones prepare for a Vanity Fair cover shoot, help Nate (Nick Mohammed) go suit shopping (where he kisses her), and open up to Roy (Brett Goldstein) about her anxiety about the VF article while revealing Nate kissed her.

Elsewhere in the episode, an African billionaire attempts to pry Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) away from AFC Richmond, Ted says goodbye to Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles), and Roy spends time with his niece’s teacher.

As the next-to-last episode of season 2, “Midnight Train to Royston” spends a lot of time setting the stage for the season finale.

Three reasons Juno Temple won’t win at the 2022 Emmys

RELATED: Emmy Winner Hannah Waddingham Wants to Share Her Trophy With ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Star Juno Temple — Inside Their Adorable Friendship

Temple routinely puts forth strong performances on Ted Lasso, but we can think of three reasons she won’t win at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, 2022.

“Midnight Train to Royston” isn’t the most Keeley-centric episode

Temple’s choice to pick the second-to-last episode could cost her. Though Keeley shows as much emotional depth as ever, Temple only has a few scenes in “Midnight Train to Royston.” The actor spends a lot of time transforming into Keeley, but she doesn’t get much screen time in the episode. She appears more frequently and with more robust scenes in “Carol of the Bells,” “Rainbow,” and “No Weddings and a Funeral.”

When three actors from the same show are nominated, they rarely win

When three actors from the same show earn nominations for outstanding supporting actress at the Emmys, they rarely win, especially in recent years.

Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon earned nominations in 2018, but none of them won. Bryant, McKinnon, and SNL castmate Cecily Strong earned nods in 2021, only to see Waddingham win.

Temple has more competition at the 2022 Emmys, including her ‘Ted Lasso’ co-stars

Seven stars were nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy in 2021. That number increased to eight for 2022, with Ted Lasso co-stars Waddingham and Niles joining Temple as nominees. There’s a good chance Waddingham, Temple, and Niles will steal votes from each other, leading to another actor to win the category.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 — is it the end?

RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Nick Mohammed ‘Doesn’t Know’ if There Will Be a Season 4

We’ll get another 12 episodes in Ted Lasso Season 3, but the big question fans have is, will it be the end?

Goldstein, who also writes, said he and his fellow writers wrote season 3 as if it were the last season. Meanwhile, Brendan Hunt (the show’s co-creator and Coach Beard actor) can’t say for sure if it’s the final season.

Temple sits on the Hunt end of the spectrum. She said no one told her it’s definitely over, and she made a case for Ted Lasso to continue with season 4, even if it’s not right away. An executive at Warner Bros. shares the same viewpoint as Temple, believing there’s a real possibility of Ted Lasso Season 4 taking shape.

That’s all speculation, though. Temple likely won’t win at the 2022 Emmys, but there’s a good chance Ted Lasso will win big at the awards show before its season 3 debut.

RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham Says Co-Star Juno Temple Embodies the Show’s ‘Vibe’