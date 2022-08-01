‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple Hint at ‘Becoming,’ ‘Uncertain’ Story

This is the first summer in three years we don’t have new Ted Lasso. Season 3 is taking longer to film and Apple TV+ has not yet set a premiere date. Hopefully it will still be this year, but in the meantime, the cast can offer little hints about what is to come in Ted Lasso Season 3. And Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham are vague.

Goldstein, Temple and Waddingham were guests on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast on July 21. After discussing Ted Lasso’s Emmy nominations for season 2, they offered some hints about what’s to come in Ted Lasso Season 3.

Brett Goldstein says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 is about ‘becoming’

Ted Lasso Season 2 was full of transition for Roy Kent (Goldstein). He had to leave soccer behind, and found that broadcasting wasn’t for him. Roy committed fully to Keeley (Temple) but now they’re going to have to survive long distance while her career takes off.

“In one word, for everyone, season 5, is becoming,” Goldstein said on Awards Circuit.

“Becoming” makes sense as Roy has tried to figure out what he should be after a soccer player. It also speaks to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) trying to make a new life and Nate (Nick Mohammed)’s darker becoming.

Rebecca is ‘conflicted’ in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Ted Lasso Season 2 saw Rebecca (Waddingham) take a more active role in AFC Richmond. It’s no longer just a way to get back at her ex-husband. She also opened herself to finding love again and found it in an unexpected place. Her player, Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), wooed her and is willing to keep trying and work through any conflicts that arise at work.

“I would say for Rebecca, conflicted, personally,” Waddingham said.

Juno Temple says Keeley is ‘uncertain’

Keeley’s career is going to the next level. She’ll be running her own PR firm, but that will mean leaving AFC Richmond as the marketing manager. Roy is supportive so far, but it will keep Keeley away for five weeks to start and who knows how much more? We know how challenging long distance relationships can be. Fans hope Roy and Keeley are endgame, but Temple suggests it won’t all go smoothly.

“At this point I would have to say for Keeley uncertain,” Temple said.

Waddingham agreed with Temple’s assessment.

“Yeah, yeah, I think so,” Waddingham said. “That’s spot on.”

Temple also clarified that she and Waddingham are only actors. They only get the scripts they’ve already shot, which also indicates they are not finished filming yet.

“That’s really interesting all the different words that we’ve picked for our characters, also considering that you and me definitely don’t know a bunch of stuff,” Temple said.

Goldstein is also a writer so he knows more about Ted Lasso Season 3. However, he admitted he was being vague on purpose.

“Also I just picked a random word,” Goldstein said.

