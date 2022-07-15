Will There Be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3? Yes, and We Could See Season 4, According to a Warner Bros. Exec

Ted Lasso continues to impress. The hit Apple TV+ series saw Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple make awards show history with their 2022 Emmy nominations. The strong acting, emotional storylines, and Easter eggs make TEd Lasso totally rewatchable. But what is the future of the show? An executive from Warner Bros., which produces the show, shed some light on the subject by teasing Ted Lasso Season 4.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Ted Lasso Season and 2.]

Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in ‘Ted Lasso’ | Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Will there be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3?

We can say for sure that the Apple TV+ smash hit returns for Season 3. Filming commenced in March 2022, and though Apple hasn’t announced a release date, a late 2022 premiere could be in the cards.

The finer details remain a mystery, but Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas on the show, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the scripts are better than the first two seasons. Some other elements of Ted Lasso Season 3 are certainties:

The first two seasons lasted 10 and 12 episodes, respectively. Apple ordered 12 episodes for Season 3.

Season 2 ended with Nick Mohammed’s Nate doing a heel turn to be the villain. It was an unexpected outcome for a character that started as a timid equipment manager, but the actor said fans should expect more changes for Nate in Season 3.

Richmond faces Nate’s West Ham United twice in Season 3. (EPL teams play each other twice every season in real life).

Is Season 3 the end of ‘Ted Lasso’?

Is Season 3 the end? It depends on who you ask.

Brett Goldstein, who writes and plays the gruff Roy Kent on the show, said he and his fellow writers approached Season 3 as if it were the end. Meanwhile, Brendan Hunt, who created the show, writes, and plays Coach Beard, can’t say for sure that the third season is the last. Mohammed doesn’t know ifTed Lasso will survive beyond Season 3, either.

Ted Lasso’s future appears murky, but a Warner Bros. executive cracked the door open for Season 4 and more.

Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey teases the possibility of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

Fans crave as much Ted Lasso as possible. The creators set out with a three-season plan, and depending on who you ask, Season 3 could be the finale. Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey said Season 3 would be a satisfying end, but she sees a path forward for the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The way they pitched out the season, it would work very well should [season three] be the end. Audiences will be satisfied with how they resolve the end of the season. But there is still an opportunity and path for us to do more. We will see how everything comes together; there are a lot of moving pieces here, and there’s a continued enthusiasm to keep telling these stories.” Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey discusses possibilty of Ted Lasso Season 4

Dungey told THR she had conversations with star Jason Sudeikis and showrunner Bill Lawrence regarding Ted Lasso beyond Season 3, but those were speculative. A Ted Lasso spinoff could be in the cards, but nothing is imminent, Dungey told THR. “There are many different things that are possible though nothing is definitive at this point.”

The show and its cast earned 20 Emmy nominations

All the main players in the Ted Lasso cast return for Season 3:

Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Goldstein at Roy Kent

Hunt as Coach Beard

Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Temple as Keeley Jones

Mohammed as Nate Shelley

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso enters Season 3 with plenty of momentum as it picked up 20 nominations for the 2022 Emmys. Sudeikis (outstanding lead actor), Goldstein, Jimoh, and Mohammed (outstanding supporting actor), and Temple, Waddingham, and Sarah Niles (outstanding supporting actress) earned seven of Ted Lasso’s 10 acting nominations.

Some additional Emmy nods came for outstanding comedy series, casting for comedy series, production design, and outstanding direction (MJ Delaney for No Weddings and a Funeral), and writing for a comedy series.

