Jenelle Evans has a litter of puppies and fans are furious at her irresponsible breeding and poor treatment of her pets.

It doesn’t seem like Jenelle Evans goes more than a week without riling up her social media followers. Over the last few months, she’s been criticized for posts that compared her mother to DeeDee Blanchard and reprimanded for taking David Eason’s side in a child abuse case involving her eldest son. In a more recent, and albeit much tamer post, she’s infuriated fans by appearing with several puppies. Teen Mom 2 fans are furious that Evans has dogs after a 2019 incident that left her French bulldog dead.

Jenelle Evans currently has nine puppies, and ‘Teen Mom 2’ fans are livid

Jenelle Evans always finds a way to anger her followers; a recent TikTok featuring dogs is the latest in a string of controversial postings. In a recent TikTok, Jenelle danced around wearing a suit, but followers weren’t too concerned with her suit or her lack of rhythm. Instead, they were focused on a litter of puppies who tumbled around her feet.

Jenelle Evans | YouTube/MTV

While Evans never revealed that one of her dogs had puppies, she later admitted that the litter was unplanned. The dogs are a mix between a shepherd mix and an Irish doodle. It is unclear when the puppies arrived, but they are already ready for new homes.

Fans were angered by the site of Evans with a gaggle of puppies because she has a terrible track record of caring for pets. Over the years, she has been filmed neglecting several dogs who later disappeared. In 2019, one dog died at her home.

One puppy already wandered off, and now Evans is trying to give the dogs away

While Evans didn’t announce the arrival of her pups, there are already problems with the dogs on “the land.” Reddit users dug up a Facebook post for a lost puppy. The dog, found close to Evans’ home, belongs to the litter that was featured in her recent TikTok. The former reality TV star responded to the post and has since collected the dog, but only after she offered it and its littermates up to anyone interested.

According to a post published by the controversial television personality, the accidental litter is ready for their new homes. Reddit users shared the listing. She is offering the dogs up for free to any takers. Nine puppies are up for adoption. There is no word on where the puppies’ parents currently are. Evans has shied away from showing her pets on social media since David Eason killed her French bulldog, Nugget, in 2019.

What happened to Jenelle Evans’ dog, Nugget

In 2019, Evans’ dog, Nugget, was shot and killed by David Eason. A police investigation followed. According to The Daily Mail, Eason claimed he killed the dog because it “nipped” at his then-toddler daughter. Evans defended Eason’s actions, claiming the issue was a private “family matter.”

Ensley Jolie Eason, Janelle Evans, Maryssa Eason, and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Related Jenelle Evans Vows to Expose Those Who Have Disrespected Her as David Eason Faces Upgraded Child Abuse Charges

The incident led to the removal of all children from the home. They were placed with alternative guardians while police and child protective services investigated. Eventually, all three children removed, including Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, were returned to the couple. Jace Evans, Evans’ eldest child, was not living with the couple then. The incident also led to Evans’ permanent dismissal from Teen Mom 2.