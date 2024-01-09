Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott's answer to an Instagram question has fueled speculation that they might be ready to welcome another baby into the family.

Kailyn Lowry and her partner, Elijah Scott, have their hands full with plenty of kids. Lowry is the mother of seven, three of whom she shares with Scott. While the arrival of the couple’s twins is still extremely fresh, Teen Mom 2 fans are already speculating that baby number eight could be in the works. Lowry and Scott are the reason for the rumors.

‘Teen Mom 2’ fans speculate that baby #8 is on the way for Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott might have their hands full with twins, a toddler, a handful of school-aged children, and a teen, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already planning on baby #8. Some Teen Mom 2 fans believe Lowry is already pregnant with her eighth child after she answered fan questions with Scott on Instagram.

Last week, Lowry took to Instagram to answer fan questions. One fan asked if she and Scott were planning on having more kids. Lowry didn’t answer the question, but Scott offered a non-answer. He said, “What kind of question is that?” Fans and the couple then moved on to other more pressing issues.

The non-answer did get past Reddit users, though. One mused that Lowry was already pregnant with her eighth child. It isn’t the first time such a theory has been tossed around on social media, though.

The reality TV star and podcaster fueled speculation back in November, too

Lowry and Scott’s recent Instagram Q&A isn’t the first time that Lowry has hinted that she isn’t done having children just yet. In November 2023, Lowry fueled suspicions that her seventh pregnancy could be just around the corner. Fans were quick to spot Lowry in an Instagram comment musing about her family’s future. She said she felt like her daughter needed a sister.

Lowry is the mother of six boys and one girl. Scott was married before hooking up with Lowry, but that marriage did not result in any children. Since Lowry has mostly boys and Scott only has boys, it seems clear that the Teen Mom 2 star is open to adding more kids to the family.

Kailyn Lowry with three of her seven children | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lowry welcomed her first son, Isaac Rivera, with her high school sweetheart, Jo Rivera. Rivera has a daughter with his now wife, Vee Rivera. She then welcomed her second son, Lincoln Marroquin, with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin. Marroquin has a second son, Eli Marroquin with his fiancee, Lauren Comeau. Marroquin and Comeau announced they were expecting again last month. Lowry welcomed her third and fourth sons, Lux and Creed, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Her son Rio was born in November 2022, not long after Lowry debuted her relationship with Scott on social media.

Kailyn Lowry has been cagey about her pregnancies in the past, leading to speculation

This is far from the first time that Lowry has sparked pregnancy rumors. For several months, Teen Mom 2 fans speculated about a potential fifth child. Lowry refused to acknowledge she had given birth to a fifth baby until she was extremely far along in her twin pregnancy.

When she did drop the news, she did so casually while chatting with Aurora Culpo on the podcast Baby Mamas, No Drama. During the July 2023 episode, Lowry casually mentioned that she had watched episodes of The Culpo Sisters while giving birth. Since the show ran for just a single season, it was easy for fans to confirm that the laboring Lowry did with the TV series on in the background was her fifth child.

Teen Mom 2 fans also quickly noticed that Lowry appeared pregnant in some candid shots in 2023. They were, once again, correct. Lowry announced that she was pregnant with twins seemingly weeks before giving birth, although she has refused to acknowledge her twins have already arrived.