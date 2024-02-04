Jenelle Evans has a lot of feelings right now, and she's airing them on social media. We've collected everything she's said about Barabara Evans recently.

Things haven’t been going well for Jenelle Evans recently. The former Teen Mom 2 star has lost custody of her eldest son, Jace Evans, less than a year after the teen was placed with her. While her husband is currently charged with abusing the teen, Evans isn’t mad at him. Instead, she’s taking out her frustration on her mother, Barbara Evans, and doing it all publicly on Facebook and Instagram. Followers are dragging her for it. We’ve rounded up everything Jenelle Evans has said about her mother in recent months.

Jenelle’s most recent smear campaign began in August 2023

The one-sided feud between Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, seems to have kicked up in August 2023, right around the time Jace Evans began running away. Throughout the heated custody battle, she insisted her mother was “selling” fake stories to news outlets about her.

In August 2023, Jenelle got more specific and started talking to the media. She told TMZ that she had cut off contact with her mother and that Barbara didn’t have contact with Jace.

In September 2023, after one of Jace’s runaway attempts, she accused Barbara Evans of lying to the police. The allegation came after the elder Evans reportedly told law enforcement that Jace Evans told her David Eason had assaulted him.

Barbara Evans and Jenelle Evans | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In October 2023, Jenelle Evans got a bit more cryptic after she was slapped with a gag order. She didn’t stay away from social media, though. Following more trouble with Jace, Jenelle took to Facebook to bemoan her current situation and completely blame her mother for her problems. In an odd post, Jenelle scrolls through an iPad of new stories and text conversations with “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Elish playing in the background. The post included the hashtag, Dear Mom.

Jenelle Evans is still lashing out at Barbara Evans in 2024

The custody battle over Jace Evans appears to be over. The teen has been placed into the care of a court-appointed guardian. Reportedly, he is thriving. Still, Jenelle is taking aim at her mother. In January, Evans tried to compare herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. In a troubling post, Jenelle alleged that Barbara Evans was just like Dee Dee Blanchard and faked illnesses in her children. Followers dragged Jenelle in the comments for the comparison.

Never one to give up, Jenelle doubled down. She went on to claim she plans to release a “documentary” that will expose everyone, including her mother. Most recently, she took to Facebook for a “late night chat” with followers, where she insisted her mother was to blame for how she “acted out” as a teen.

Barbara Evans has not responded to anything Jenelle posted on social media.