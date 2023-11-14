Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott might already be the parents of twins. While they haven't made the announcement yet, we do know they are welcoming the family's first girl, and Licoln Marroquin is thrilled.

Rumors are swirling that Kailyn Lowry has already welcomed her twins into the world. While the Teen Mom 2 star refuses to acknowledge if she’s given birth to her new additions, she is certainly sharing all of the pregnancy-related moments she kept secret for so long. In a recent Instagram post, Kailyn Lowry shared she was expecting a boy and a girl after she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, misread the original report. The big reveal even left her 9-year-old son crying happy tears. Adding a baby girl to the family is a big deal; Kailyn had five sons in a row before her most recent pregnancy.

Kailyn Lowry’s first gender reveal suggested she was having twin boys

Kailyn Lowry is the mother of seven. The Teen Mom 2 star kept her twin pregnancy a secret for months, but once she revealed the big news, she hit her Instagram followers with plenty of pregnancy content. During a gender reveal party, the 31-year-old reality TV star and podcaster announced she was expecting twin boys.

There was a twist, though. Lowry and Scott misread the information provided by a doctor. They were not having two boys. Instead, the couple were expecting a boy and a girl. They revised their announcement with a smaller, more intimate reveal. The big news led to a lot of tears.

Lincoln Marroquin had an epic reaction to Kailyn Lowry’s gender reveal

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott may have messed up their first gender reveal, but the second one made up for it. In a second, more intimate reveal, Lowry and Scott had the kids kick soccer balls filled with colored powder inside.

The first kick revealed that one of the twins was a baby boy. An additional ball announced the family was expecting their very first girl. In the video uploaded to Instagram, Lincoln Marroquin inspected the powder before bursting into tears. Lowry, comforting her 9-year-old son, asked him if he was excited, and he insisted he was.

In a previous video, Lincoln was seen on camera predicting that his sixth and seventh siblings would be girls. While the original gender reveal suggested two more boys were joining the family, this outcome seemed to suit Lincoln much better.

Who is Lincoln Marroquin’s father?

While Lowry welcomed her second and third child with Elijah Scott, she co-parents the rest of her kids with a few previous partners. Isaac Rivera, Lowry’s oldest son, was born while Lowry was still in high school. His father, Jo Rivera, was featured on Teen Mom 2. Rivera went on to marry Vee Rivera. The couple have a daughter, ViVi, together.

Lincoln Marroquin, Lowry’s 9-year-old, was probably so emotional about the birth of a baby sister because he has so many brothers. Lincoln was born during Lowry’s marriage to Javi Marroquin. Javi and Kailyn’s marriage was short-lived. He went on to have another son with Lauren Comeau, his on-again-off-again partner. Marroquin and Comeau welcomed Eli Marroquin in 2018. That means Lincoln Marroquin has six brothers and is apparently ready for a change of pace.

Lowry shares her sons, Lux Lowry and Creed Lowry-Lopez, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been well documented. Lopez also has a third son from a different relationship.

Elijah Scott and Lowry welcomed their first son, Rio, together last year. Lowry did not reveal that she was pregnant or that she welcomed a fifth child into the world until she announced her sixth pregnancy, although she did slip up at least once.