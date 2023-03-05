‘Teen Mom’: 3 Times Farrah Abraham Defended Her Parenting Against Intense Backlash

Over the years, Farrah Abraham has received no shortage of criticism for her parenting skills. In fact, thanks to the reality shows she’s been on, much of the dialogue about her surrounds how she mothers her daughter, Sophia Abraham. Farrah first became a public figure thanks to the MTV show 16 and Pregnant. However, it was the show’s spinoff, Teen Mom, that really helped make her a household name.

As Farrah was only 16 years old when she had Sophia, parenting her daughter hasn’t been a cakewalk. Making matters even more difficult for her was the fact that Sophia’s dad, Derek, died in a car crash before she was born. While Farrah has had the support of her parents, Debra Danielsen and Michael Abraham, when it comes to raising her daughter, parenting hasn’t been an easy experience for her. In fact, many of her choices have drawn some serious backlash. But the reality TV star has never been one to take criticism lying down. Here are three times that Farrah vehemently defended the way she’s choosing to raise her daughter.

Farrah Abraham | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham defended letting her 14-year-old Sophia Abraham get six facial piercings

Recently, Farrah made headlines because of how she chose to celebrate her daughter’s 14th birthday. In a TikTok video, Farrah showed Sophia having a “piercing party” for her special day. The “Blowin'” singer revealed that Sophia got six new facial piercings for the special occasion. Naturally, this caused a bit of commotion. Many people felt that Sophia was far too young for so many piercings. Others quickly called Farrah’s parenting into question.

Farrah has since defended her choice to let Sophia get more piercings. The 31-year-old argued that her daughter wasn’t drinking or having sex and that the piercings were harmless. While speaking to In Touch, she also shared that her daughter was likely just experimenting and probably wouldn’t have the piercings forever. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not],” she explained. “That’s part of a teen journey, as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ alum defended needing a break from her daughter

These days, Farrah seems to be spending more time with Sophia than ever before. However, that wasn’t always the case. Back in 2013, 22-year-old Farrah was receiving quite a bit of backlash for her life choices. Some fans of Teen Mom felt that Farrah was spending far too much time partying at clubs and far too little time parenting her daughter. But while the reality star admitted that she was spending less time with Sophia, she argued that it was the best.

“It’s healthy that we have a break,” Farrah revealed in a magazine interview that recently resurfaced on Reddit. “She has her own life and is doing her own thing, and I’m doing mine.” As Sophia was only four at the time, many people found Farrah’s quote to be ridiculous. However, in true Farrah fashion, she stuck to her guns.

Farrah made a video with Sophia that included a vibrator

Back in 2020, Farrah also received backlash for another video that she made with her daughter. The video in question showed the young mom jokingly hitting her daughter in the face with various items. Things started off pretty innocuously, with Farrah hitting her daughter with things like a purse and even a puppy. However, people were truly offended when she waved a vibrator in her child’s face.

Many people felt that Sophia was far too young to be exposed to a sex toy. Others called Farrah’s parenting into question, calling the joke crude. But Farrah made sure to defend her choices. She explained that the video was in good fun and that she was always protective of her young child. Furthermore, she revealed that she was already providing Sophia with sex education.

Clearly, Farrah isn’t afraid to defend the way that she chooses to parent her daughter. Critics may not agree with the reality TV star’s choices, but hopefully, Sophia is happy and healthy, which is what really matters.