The Surprising Reason ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Decided to Do Adult Entertainment

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is known for starring in the popular MTV reality series. However, she’s also known for participating in adult entertainment. Here’s why Farrah Abraham decided to become an adult entertainer.

Farrah Abraham has faced criticism for being an adult entertainer

Farrah Abraham, Heather Marianna and adult film actress Daizah Morgann | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Crazy Horse III

Some people don’t have a problem with Abraham engaging in adult entertainment, but other Teen Mom fans have an issue with what she does because she’s the mother of a young child. Some of Abraham’s Instagram followers said they don’t think she’s a good role model for her daughter, Sophia. However, Abraham feels that since she’s an adult, she can make her own decisions.

In a 2017 interview with Perez Hilton, she said her firing from Teen Mom because of her involvement with adult entertainment company CamSoda was unfair. “I’m single. I’m allowed to be sexual. I’m not harming anyone; I’m not hurting anyone. And I’m also about sex positivity. I don’t know why I’ve been outcasted, or like the one out of 100 that’s been treated this way,” said Abraham.

What Farrah Abraham told Sophia about her sex tape

During an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, one of the hosts asked Farrah how she handles having a sex tape, considering she has a young child. Abraham said she acknowledges the tape as part of her history, and she took time to talk about the tape with her daughter. “We’ve talked about it and it’s handled. It’s part of my life. Who says that none of you guys have had sex tapes? But I think that’s just like part of birds-bees conversations and your actions when you get older,” she said.

Farrah Abraham once said she didn’t think of herself as a porn star

In 2016, when asked by the hosts of the Allegedly podcast if Abraham sees herself as a porn star, she said she doesn’t because some of her friends in the porn industry are on a different level than she is:

No. I don’t, because I know what it’s really about… I [have friends] that are really, really porn stars. I think people sensationalize a celebrity sex tape and their like ‘Oh, my God, this girl’s a porn star. She can sell toys, she can do this…’ It’s one thing if you’re successful, that’s great. Thank God, for me. But it’s another thing where I’m not taking clients every day. I’m not doing some of the things that my other girlfriends really do and they are making great money doing that. I’m not saying anything bad. They’re gorgeous girls; they’re so great at what they do. But it’s a different situation.

Why Farrah Abraham decided to do adult entertainment

Farrah Abraham | Bryan Steffy/WireImage

When Perez Hilton asked why Abraham decided to engage in adult productions, she had a surprising answer. She said she decided to become an adult entertainer not just for the money but so that she could empower women. She said one of her goals is to fight back against sex-shaming:

I’m around a lot of women all the time for my gentleman club appearances or night club appearances. And I’m seeing lots of ladies work hard and web cams have been brought up. Adult industry and porn has been brought up. And I felt like with my sex tape situation I really tried to handle it the best way that I could. And when I was given the opportunity for web cam and doing promotions and also kind of business forming that with other women, so they felt more not sex shamed, I think that’s why I felt OK with it. And I continue to work with manyvids.com and I think them empowering women and making a life for their own, however they want to use their money, that is solely up to them, and they’re stars in their own right… Good looks, sexiness never hurts you. And just stay focused on your goals.

Read more: Why ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Doesn’t Turn Off the Comments on Sophia’s Instagram

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!