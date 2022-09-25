‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’: Is Jenelle Eason Returning to Franchise After Appearance?

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Eason made her presence known during her nearly 10-year run on 16 & Pregnant and the spinoffs before her firing in 2019. However, she recently appeared in the premiere episode of rebrand Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, leading viewers to believe she might return to the reality series.

Jenelle Eason clarifies her storyline during ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

During the first episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, alum Jenelle Eason (Evans) arrived at Briana DeJesus’s party to celebrate the dropped lawsuit filed against her by cast member Kailyn Lowry.

In her brief appearance, she admitted that she needed the getaway due to marital issues. According to Janelle, she and her husband, David Eason, were in a rough patch because she got overwhelmed with being the family’s sole breadwinner.

Following the episode, she clarified what she said about her marriage in a TikTok video. Replying to a fan, the MTV star explained she and David weren’t in a “good place” at the time.

While she claims they weren’t “struggling,” Jenelle admitted it was difficult for her to provide for the family with him as a stay-at-home dad. However, the reality TV star insists the couple is doing “much better” as they currently have two incomes.

Jenelle will not return to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

In another clip, she acknowledged a question from a fan who wondered if viewers would continue seeing her on the rebranded MTV show.

Jenelle confirmed she wouldn’t return to the season for another episode and opted not to attend the reunion for undisclosed reasons.

She continued, claiming she no longer believes the program is the right fit for her, resulting in her decision to probably never return as a cast member.

Instead, the 16 & Pregnant alum is interested in filming her own show, naming her desire not to appear with a group anymore as a reason and claiming she’s focused on providing content for her YouTube channel.

Jenelle fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ in 2019

The 31-year-old reality star first debuted on 16 & Pregnant in 2010, and her storyline revolved around her mother taking care of her son Jace while she focused on partying.

She then joined spinoff Teen Mom 2 in 2011, which included select members of the cast after their 16 & Pregnant episode. The new show followed her signing over custodial rights to her mother, her 2012 engagement to Courtland Rogers, her 2013 engagement to Nathan Griffith, resulting in second child Kaiser, and her 2015 relationship with now-husband David, with whom she welcomed daughter, Ensley.

In October 2018, Jenelle accused him of domestic violence that resulted in a sprained collarbone before recanting her story.

A year later, in May 2019, Teen Mom 2 fired her, presumably due to an incident involving David shooting their family dog. Since her exit in season 9, Jenelle hasn’t appeared in the MTV show since showing up at Briana’s party. However, Teen Mom viewers should not expect to see her on the reality series again. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays on MTV.

