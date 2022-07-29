‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Says She’s ‘Devastated’ and ‘Heartbroken’ After Losing Custody of Her Son

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood just lost her long custody battle with her ex, Andrew Glennon. Here’s what Portwood said about the ruling and her history of legal trouble.

‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood has been in a custody battle with her ex, Andrew Glennon, over their son

Amber Portwood has been engaged in a lengthy custody battle against her ex, Andrew Glennon. The former couple shares a 4-year-old son named James Andrew Glennon.

People reported that the legal battle started in 2019 after Portwood was arrested for attacking Glennon, who was holding their child. Following the incident, the Teen Mom star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

She was sentenced to two and a half years of probation, in addition to court-ordered parenting classes. Portwood successfully completed her probation, which involved a 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program and over $1,000 in fines, and was released from probation in April.

Portwood, who has been open about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, has claimed that her mental illnesses were “used against her.”

The MTV star has another child, a 13-year-old daughter named Leah Leann Shirley. Gary Shirley, Leah’s father and Portwood’s ex, was granted full custody in 2011.

Amber Portwood says she is ‘devastated’ after losing custody of her son with Andrew Glennon

On July 28, People reported that Andrew Glennon was awarded custody of his son with Amber Portwood. He was given legal permission to move the 4-year-old from Indiana to Malibu, California.

The same day, Portwood released a statement about the ruling on Instagram. “I’m devastated and heartbroken by this outcome,” she wrote. “I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children.”

She continued to address her past issues with substance abuse and mental health. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past,” Portwood wrote.

After detailing her efforts to maintain custody of her son, “including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations,” Portwood concluded by writing that she will “never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything,” and she “wouldn’t wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ star has had many legal troubles over the years

Her custody battle with Andrew Glennon and the charges she faced after attacking him in 2019 haven’t been Amber Portwood’s only legal troubles.

According to Us Weekly, the Teen Mom star was arrested after a domestic violence incident with her ex, Gary Shirley. In December 2010, she was charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. MTV caught the altercation on camera and aired it on an episode of Teen Mom.

