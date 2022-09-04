Teen Mom: Family Reunion is reportedly currently filming its second season. Amid taping, rumors swirled that Ashley Jones, her mother, and Briana DeJesus and her mother got into a physical fight, resulting in them getting kicked off the reality show. While exposing the details of the brawl, Jones revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

‘Teen Mom’ star Ashley Jones confirms second pregnancy

Cast members are currently filming the second season of MTV’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During taping, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Ashley Jones, her mother, Tasheilia Chapple or Pastor Tea, Briana DeJesus’s mom, and her mom, Roxanne or Roxy, got into a physical altercation resulting in their removal from the reality series.

Jones and DeJesus later confirmed the brawl on social media, with each attempting to give their version of the story.

The Young and Pregnant alum came out first in a comment section where she claimed the original reporting had “false statements” and insisted she and her mom didn’t instigate the fight. DeJesus then commented on the situation with her side, where she accused Jones of spitting on her.

She also implied that her co-star is pregnant. Jones confirmed the second pregnancy in a follow-up post to her Instagram story after giving her version of the altercation. The Teen Mom star is likely welcoming the baby with her husband, Bariki Smith, who is currently incarcerated on a felony charge of being a fugitive from another state. They share a 4-year-old daughter, Holly Isabella.

Briana DeJesus accused Jones of spitting on her during the fight

Jones apparently first acknowledged the situation in an Instagram comment section shortly after the news broke, claiming the article didn’t contain the truth and blamed DeJesus and her mother for instigating the altercation.

The Orlando native responded on her Instagram story, noting she didn’t plan to reveal everything due to the non-disclosure agreements they signed and her intent to sue her co-star.

On tomorrow's new episode, Bri invites Devoin on the trip in hopes of bettering their relationship. Meanwhile, Leah finally spills some details about her new man! ?? #TeenMomFamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/q9XG50lkud — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 24, 2022

According to DeJesus, her mother brought up an “issue” she had with Chapple but claimed Pastor Tea tried to fight about it as opposed to taking “full accountability.”

Additionally, she claimed other cast members would back her story when they could speak on the situation. DeJesus also accused Jones of spitting on her, which she believes is due to her comments about wanting to do the same to rival Kailyn Lowry after the lost defamation suit.

Jones claimed DeJesus’s mother instigated the altercation

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star wasted no time firing back with her version, explaining DeJesus’s mom only addressed her mother when the cameras began rolling.

She claimed the Orlando native told Chapple to “shut up” after expressing her issue and insists Pastor Tea only stood up for herself.

Can Ashley resolve her issues with her fellow Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant cast members? ? pic.twitter.com/t8CgUwM6qZ — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 18, 2019

In response, Jones alleges that Roxanne picked up a chair with the intent to throw it. According to Jones, her co-star’s mom bumped into Chapple in the kitchen later that night and refused to apologize.

Therefore, it turned into an argument, and Jones claimed DeJesus tried to go after her mother. As a result, Jones said she felt the need to step in. The Young and Pregnant alum confirmed her pregnancy in the same post. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres September 6 on MTV.

