‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and How to Watch

In Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, viewers see updates on past Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 favorites. Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer reunite for the latest in the MTV series. Kailyn Lowry chose not to return to Teen Mom Franchise, but Jenelle Evans made an appearance. Find out everything you need to know about Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, including when it premieres, who is in the cast, the latest trailer, and more.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1

When does ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ premiere on MTV? And how to stream it?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The reality TV series is available to stream on MTV’s website following the premiere. The app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV devices. Without a cable subscription, viewers can watch the drama unfold on Fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV+, and YouTube TV.

The ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ cast brings together the ‘Teen Mom’ Universe

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast features Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell (now Baltierra), Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout (now McKinney), Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer.

Amber, Maci, and Catelynn first appeared on MTV in 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The three young women became the original Teen Mom cast, which became Teen Mom OG in season 5. Cheyenne Floyd (Are You the One?) joined Teen Mom OG in season 7, replacing Farrah Abraham.

Ashley Jones from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in 2020. Briana DeJesus joined the franchise in the first and only season of Teen Mom 3 and then moved to the Teen Mom 2 cast for season 8.

Leah Messer began her reality TV stint with 16 and Pregnant Season 2. She then became a leading member of the original cast of Teen Mom 2. Leah is the only one of the original four Teen Mom 2 cast to remain with the franchise in 2022. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in season 9 to replace Jenelle Eason.

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ trailer

The MTV trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter teases all the drama viewers want to see in the upcoming season. Catelynn’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, reveals that he’s “getting snipped” (aka having a vasectomy) tomorrow.

Amber worries that James might move to California after losing her custody battle with ex-Andrew Glennon in June 2022. Meanwhile, in another clip, Cheyenne leaves in an ambulance while Briana reveals her bipolar depression diagnosis. But there are happy moments, too — Sean proposes to Jade in the new trailer.

The women also discuss social and racial issues in America in the upcoming season. They talk about the repercussions of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Sept. 6.

