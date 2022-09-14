‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’: When Was the New Spinoff Filmed?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has finally arrived on MTV. Many fans of the Teen Mom franchise are excited to see where their favorite moms go next in their journeys. But when did the stars get together to work on the show? Here’s what we know about when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was filmed.

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ | MTV

What is the new ‘Teen Mom’ spinoff series?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter combines Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. The spinoff stars Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, and Maci Bookout. Jenelle Evans also makes a surprise return to the franchise. The show follows the Teen Mom alums as they navigate new parenting, relationship, and lifestyle challenges. Along the way, they can lean on each other for support.

When was ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ filmed?

MTV did not share specifics on the filming timeline for the new spinoff series. However, some hints on the cast members’ social media can give an idea of when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was filmed. Lowell posted a few photos with her fellow cast members on Instagram in early June. She tagged Bookout, Messer, DeJesus, Cline, Portwood, and Floyd and added the hashtags “girls trip” and “TMSisters4Life.”

As Monsters & Critics notes, the moms also shared various Instagram Stories in June that showed them hanging out together, likely during filming. Distractify also reported that Floyd’s ex, Cory Wharton, took to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at “a day in the life” of filming a reality TV show. He did not specify that it was Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but the timing matched the moms’ posts.

The trailer for The Next Chapter, as seen above, shows the moms in their homes as well as spending time together at what looks to be a camping site. Where did the moms travel for filming?

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ filming locations

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter seems to feature various locations, as many scenes were likely filmed at the moms’ hometowns across the U.S. As for the “girls’ trip,” it looks like that took place at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida. At the time, Cline revealed on Instagram Stories that the moms were camping “in the middle of nowhere” (per Monsters & Critics).

According to the River Ranch Resort & Rodeo’s website, they offer “luxury glamping experiences,” lodges and cottages, cabins, and traditional campsites. Some of the activities offered include skeet shooting, fishing, a petting zoo, a rodeo, bungee jumping, and golf.

“There are options to suit every family’s needs, from cozy suites and luxe teepees to RV and tent camping, giving you the chance to create the perfect vacation getaway,” the description reads.

New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

