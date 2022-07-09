‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Cast Reveal What They Wished They Knew Before They Became Moms [Exclusive]

Now that their babies are toddlers, the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast reflected on what they wished they would have known before they had a baby at a young age.

Kayla Sessler, Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott shared their thoughts with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and the advice they would have loved to have gotten before they became a mother.

Rachel Beaver said being a single mom is tough

A common theme with the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast is facing motherhood alone. “The one thing that I wish I would have known before having a child is that not being settled down with somebody emotionally, in a relationship,” Beaver said. “Because it’s just been very hard being a single mom.”

She added, “I mean, I do it completely by myself and I go into these things where I feel like I need love and I need to be in a relationship and I just want a family. I just have problems in that sense. And it’s like I realize that being a young mom, it’s like I lack a family. So it’s just kind of hard, in essence, you know?” Viewers have seen how Beaver struggled to connect with her own mother after she moved out.

Kiaya Elliott from ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ said she lost herself

For another Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast member the exeperience actually made her realize that she needs to be vocal about what she wants and needs.

“I feel like I lost myself when I found out I was pregnant,” Elliott admitted. “So I wish I would have been more focused on my mental health.”

Elliott also wished she would have made herself a priority. “I wish I would have focused on what I needed more than what I wanted,” she said. “I feel like I made a lot of not really bad decisions, but a lot of immature decisions when it came to myself. When it came to just literally anything. And it’s a lot of things that I regret but not regret at the same time, because I know that I never want to be at that point again.”

She added, “Getting pregnant is not the end of the world, and it does not have to mean that your life is ending. And that’s what I projected it as. And so that’s what I acted as. So it made my pregnancy really miserable. And so, that’s the only advice I would give to somebody. Just make sure you stay headstrong.”

Some ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ cast members faced postpartum depression

Sessler faced postpartum depression and wished she had known more about it before she gave birth. “I wish someone would educated me more on postpartum depression because I feel like that’s something I definitely had after the birth of both my children,” she said. “But didn’t really know it or recognize it at the time.”

Sessler echoed what other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast members shared too. “Just more learning how to be myself but still be a mom, like stay true to myself and still have stuff that I like to do and a life outside of my children,” she remarked. “Because you guys will see that a lot this season. I feel like I really lost myself as an individual, so I wish I just would have known more about that before having kids.”

