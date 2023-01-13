‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Star Ian Bohen Says Peter Hale Has Changed Less Than the Other Characters

It’s been six years since Teen Wolf ended on MTV. The serious, dramatic take on the Michael J. Fox ‘80s classic ran for six seasons from 2011 – 2017. Most of the cast returns for Teen Wolf: The Movie and most of them have changed a lot since 2017. Peter Hale, not so much, says actor Ian Bohen.

Ian Bohen | James Dimmock/Paramount+

Bohen was a guest on the Inside Out with Paul Mercurio podcast on Jan. 11. He explained why his character didn’t undergo as many changes as the rest of the ensemble. Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

Who’s changed in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

Given that the title is Teen Wolf, most of the characters were teenagers during the season. Even over six years, they evolved gradually. Find them six years later and both the characters and the actors are in different places. That includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Shelly Hennig, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and more.

“A certain amount of time has passed,” Bohen said on Inside Out. “People are doing different things. All the characters have scattered into the world and what not. Of course, they’re brought together by something important and they need to move forward and battle the evil.”

Why Peter Hale hasn’t changed in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

As the alpha werewolf, Peter Hale was already a mature character in season 1 of Teen Wolf. Although he’s died and come back, that’s merely a blip in Hale’s life.

“It’s a little bit easier for me,” Bohen said. “My character is sort of pseudo immortal. He’s anywhere from 100 to 300 years old so he doesn’t change so much as opposed to the younger kids who are getting to be middle-aged. Some of them have kids now. So it’s an exciting new thing to get into the new words and to watch the new world and pick up where you left off but just quite a bit later.”

Bohen shrugged off the prospect of doing stunts at his age.

“When you’re a werewolf, you just pop a couple Advil, have a bourbon and you’re right back in business,” Bohen said.

Starting over

Bohen acknowledged that the series finale of Teen Wolf was the end. Teen Wolf: The Movie is starting something new. But, it sounds like a one off since they opted not to do another series.

“You do a series and every series is finite, as is every franchise,” Bohen said. “After 100 episodes, it completed the story. We’ve had about five years to let that rest and we found the demand for the characters and where they are now and what they’re doing, that appetite is quite high. It was decided to, instead of revive the series, because it’s too hard to get everyone to commit to that kind of thing, was to make a film.”