Is Teresa Giudice From ‘RHONJ’ Still Angry With Tamra Judge From ‘RHOC’?

Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey admitted she was pretty angry with Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge after Judge said Giudice’s husband reminded her of Vicki Gunvalson’s ex Brooks Ayers.

That’s all water under the bridge when Giudice appeared on Judge’s podcast. But Giudice said the comparison definitely did not sit well with her.

Ayers, who had a controversial storyline on the show, used to give Gunvalson affirmations, something Judge observed that Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas did too. Ayers and Gunvalson ultimately broke up after Ayers was accused of pretending to have cancer.

Teresa doesn’t remember unfollowing Tamra

Giudice unfollowed Judge on Instagram after she made the remark. But Giudice said on the new episode,”I didn’t even know I unfollowed her!”

Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice |Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I did get mad at her,” Giudice continued. “I forgave her but I don’t like anybody talking crap about my man.”

But Judge insisted that the remark wasn’t meant to be a dig at Ruelas but that like Ayers, Ruelas gave so many affirmations. “So I was like, oh my God that reminds me of Vicki with her old boyfriend because he would always give her affirmations.” Judge reiterated that she did not intend for the comment to be negative toward Ruelas.

Tamra Judge and Margaret Josephs also discussed Teresa’s husband

After Judge made the comment in April she bumped into Ruelas at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. She recalled the encounter on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “So Louie came up to me and [said], ‘Oh my god, Tamra, I’ve been wanting to meet you.’ He asked about [my husband] Eddie [Judge], [my dog] Bronx, my kids, everything,” Bravo’s The Daily Dish recalled.

And while Judge said she did not mean for the remark to come off negatively toward Ruelas, she and Margaret Josephs from RHONJ compared Ruelas to Ayers in an earlier podcast. Josephs voiced some concerns about Ruelas leading up to Ruelas and Giudice’s wedding. That’s when Judge offered some advice, citing her experience with Gunvalson and Ayers.

“I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks,” Judge said to Josephs, via Page Six. “I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it, and it backfired in my face.”

“At the end of the day, obviously, I was right, but it was so cringey the things he would do and say and the multiple cards. Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki.”

Tamra and Teresa squashed their beef at the MTV Awards

Judge recalled bumping into Ruelas and Giudice on another Two T’s podcast, sharing that they actually squashed their beef at the MTV awards show. Both Ruelas and Giudice shrugged off the comment and told Judge the comparison to Ayers was not a big deal.

During Giudice’s recent appearance on Two T’s in a Pod, everyone quickly moved on from the feud and quickly dove into a discussion about … sex.