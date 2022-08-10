Teresa Giudice’s Veil Had a Very Special Message Fans May Have Missed Because of That Hair

Teresa Giudice became Mrs. Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, and the internet can’t stop talking about her wedding style. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wanted to look like New Jersey royalty for a “go big or go home” bridal moment..

With the help of bridal gown designer Mark Zunino, makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio, and hair stylist Lucia Casazza, she definitely made that happen. The only problem was, Teresa’s veil had a very special message that fans most likely missed because of that hair.

Teresa Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Teresa Giudice wore a custom blush gown designed by Mark Zunino

For her wedding to Luis, Teresa turned to Mark Zunino — who has made regular appearances over the years on Say Yes To The Dress — to make her a custom blush wedding gown that featured some hidden messages that honored her family.

Zunino told Heavy that Teresa insisted on a “wow factor,” so he designed her a mermaid gown in the perfect blush hue that “featured over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting.”

“The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match,” Zunino revealed.

To pay tribute to Teresa’s late mother and father, Zunino created her a custom veil that featured three large hearts and the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme,” which translates to “Always Together.”

Fans may have missed the special message in the veil because of that hair

Zunino explained that Teresa Giudice told him everything in her life happens in threes. And her fondness for the number three played an important role in her wedding style.

“She told me that everything in her life happens in threes, and with the number 3, thus three pink hearts were embroidered over her heart and three ‘3’s’ were embroidered down the inside of her bodice,” Zunino explained.

“All of the elements were designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with ‘love, love, love’ which Teresa always says.”

But all of these sweet details meant to honor her family and the love they share were missed by many fans because of Teresa’s eye-popping hairstyle. Her wedding look inspired numerous Reddit threads where fans commented about everything from her over-the-top hair to the accessories she chose. But no one mentioned the special veil.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding hairstyle featured $7,000 worth of Luxe Extensions

Teresa’s glam squad were put to work on her wedding day to get her ready to walk down the aisle, and no expense was spared. Makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio created an “iconic” look for Teresa that was “a little drama and a little Jersey.” But it was the hair that no one could take their eyes off of.

“As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” hairstylist Casazza told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top.'”

The towering updo was made up of ​​”over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions” that Casazza pinned into Teresa’s hair with more than 1,500 bobby pins, while standing on a chair.

The “fairytale” ceremony took place at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of family, friends, and Bravolebrities. And of course, Teresa’s look on her wedding day has already been turned into epic memes.

RELATED: ‘RHONJ’ Fans Implore Teresa Giudice Get a Prenup Before Wedding to Luis Ruelas and Bethenny Frankel Agrees