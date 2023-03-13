Teresa Giudice of RHONJ Says Viewers Have Her All Wrong: ‘I’m So Not Mean’

Teresa Giudice has been on the Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very first season. She has seen many castmates come and go through the years, and she is still standing.

She has been through a lot during her years on the reality show. Teresa has had many family feuds, gotten a divorce, lost both of her parents, and was even sent to prison.

The OG housewife recently married for the second time in a grand affair that will be shown in the current season. She is happy but has also burned many bridges on her Bravo journey.

Is Teresa Giudice mean or is she just a victim of those around her?

Teresa Giudice believes viewers have her all wrong

Teresa told Access Hollywood that for the past 10 years, she “wasn’t acting” and was being herself. “I wasn’t being calculated or strategic,” she told the outlet.

She went on to say, “I also get some fans that think I’m mean, and I’m like, ‘mean…no, you’ve got it all wrong’. I’m so not mean; I’m like the opposite of mean, I’m like very easy-going,” she explained.

Teresa Giudice | Bravo / Contributor

The Bravo star added that she likes to have fun and laugh.

She claims she has been “triggered” over the last 10 years and was “stupid” for falling into traps and didn’t know how to ignore them.

Teresa Giudice’s most dramatic moments on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

We first witnessed Teresa Giudice when she was “triggered” by Danielle Staub in season 1. She was so angry that she literally flipped a table and called Danielle a “prostitution whore” while doing so.

Then there was the time that she got so angry, again at Danielle, at an RHONJ reunion, that she got out of her seat and right up in Danielle’s face. When Andy Cohen tried to get her to sit back down, she pushed him, and he fell back into his chair.

Years later, she surprisingly became good friends with Danielle. This time, she encouraged her former enemy to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail.

On a trip to Nashville, she was once again angry with Margaret and accused her former friend of spreading lies about her then-fiance Louie Ruelas. In another heated argument at dinner, the OG NJ housewife flung dishes and drinks across the table at Margaret.

Plus, there have been countless feuds between her and her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, many of which have resulted in physical altercations.

Teresa believes these incidents stem from others “triggering her.”

Do we see a calmer Teresa this season?

Teresa has started therapy. “I was really never into therapy because, you know, Italians never really go to therapy,” she explained.

She said she’s “not really trying to be that way,” but her Italian parents taught her to be strong and never spoke about their feelings growing up.

Then she met Louie, who is very “into therapy” and has been going for a while. Her husband told her, “You should try it, babe.”

She said that now, “I want to speak with my words and not react by getting physical,” and she wants to set a better example for her four daughters.

Teresa said we will see her “more calmer” this season.