‘That ’70s Show’ Featured Cameos From Disney Channel Stars, a WWF Wrestler, and More

That ’70s Show first premiered on Fox in August 1998, but with the release of Netflix’s That ’90s Show, the original series has been top of mind for many fans. Throughout the show’s 8-season run, several guest stars appeared on That ’70s Show. Discover some of the cameos you might have forgotten about from the live-action tv series.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Laura Prepon | Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan’s ‘That ’70s Show’ cameo

Before gaining recognition as the “One time at band camp” girl from the American Pie movies, Alyson Hannigan appeared in two episodes of That ’70s Show. Her two-episode arc as Suzy Simpson, Michael Kelso’s (Ashton Kutcher) police academy friend, took place in season 6. See Hannigan in “Sally Simpson” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

Jenna Fischer, Amy Adams, and Leslie David Baker of ‘The Office’ fame appeared on ‘That ’70s Show’

Jenna Fischer is best known for her role as Pam Beesly In The Office, but she also appeared as Stacy Wanamaker in season 7 of That ’70s Show. Earlier in season 2 of the series, Disenchanted star Amy Adams appeared in the “Burning Down the House” episode. She played Kat Peterson, the most popular girl in school. Five years later, Adams would land a cameo In The Office as Jim Halpert’s (John Krasinski) short-term girlfriend.

Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson in The Office, also had a cameo in That ’70s Show. He played a janitor in the season 3 episode “Backstage Pass.”

Singer and reality TV star Jessica Simpson played one of Kelso’s girlfriends

Jessica Simpson appeared in season 5 of That ’70s Show as Annette Berkardt, one of Kelso’s girlfriends. The character was dubbed “Blackie” because she was the blonde version of Jackie (Mila Kunis).

Luke Wilson played Kelso’s brother in ‘That ’70s Show’

Casey Kelso only appeared in a handful of episodes of That ’70s Show. Played by Luke Wilson, fans can spot the actor in “Donna Dates a Kelso,” “Kelso’s Career,” “Everybody Loves Casey,” “Love, Wisconsin Style,” “My Wife,” and “2120 So. Michigan Ave.”

Lindsay Lohan’s cameo on ‘That ’70s Show’

Lindsay Lohan appeared as Danielle in “Mother’s Little Helper,” an episode from season 7 of That ’70s Show. When she appeared on the show, she was dating Fez actor Wilmer Valderrama. Ironically, her role was someone Fez tried to seduce.

Betty White played Kitty’s mom in ‘That ’70s Show’

The late Golden Girls actor popped up in season 5 of That ’70s Show as Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) mother, Beatrice “Bea” Sigurdson. Fans can see White in “Your Time Is Gonna Come,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You.”

Joseph Gordon Levitt’s ‘That ’70s Show’ cameo

Joseph Gordon Levitt appeared in the first season of That ’70s Show as Buddy Morgan. The character was Eric’s (Topher Grace) lab partner who had a fancy car. Many fans will remember Buddy as the first gay character in That ’70s Show.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse appear in season 4

The That ’70s Show episode “Eric’s Depression” features Disney Channel stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse. Cole played Bobby and Dylan played Billy, twins that tortured Kelso at the local amusement park.

Seth Green played a student in Eric’s grade

Family Guy voice actor Seth Green appeared in seasons 5 and 6 of That ’70s Show as Eric, Fez, Kelso, and Hyde’s (Danny Masterson) classmate Mitch Miller. Fans can spot the character in “The Battle of Evermore,” “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” “Substitute,” “Squeezebox,” and “5:15.”

Rachel Bilson also had a cameo in ‘That ’70s Show’

After making a name for herself as Summer Roberts in The O.C., Rachel Bilson appeared in season 6 of That ’70s Show. She played Christy, a guest at Mitch Miller’s wedding in the episode “5:15.”

Justin Long also appeared in ‘That ’70s Show’

Before the horror movie Barbarian, Justin Long appeared in season 8 of That ’70s Show. Long played Andrew Davis in the episode “Love of My Life,” a friend of Fez’s from back home.

‘That ’70s Show’ was one of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s first acting roles

Before he became the box office star he is today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was widely known for his wrestling career. One of his first roles was in the first season of That ’70s Show where he played Rocky Johnson, a fictional wrestler from the episode “That Wrestling Show.”

As we all get ready to watch “Young Rock” on @nbc, let’s remember when @TheRock played his own dad in “That 70s Show”! ? I support you, brother – keep being an inspiration (and rocking that Afro) ?? #YoungRock pic.twitter.com/2Ahz1GRG9P — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) February 17, 2021

‘Community’ star Yvette Nicole Brown in ‘That ’70s Show’

Yvette Nicole Brown appeared in the season 8 episode “You’re My Best Friend.” She played Sergeant Davis in the series.

Watch That ’70s Show on Peacock.