‘That ’90s Show’: Mila Kunis Had 3 Issues With Ashton Kutcher Reunion

It’s been 20 years since the Fox comedy hit That ‘70s Show, enough time for its revival to become That ‘90s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles of Red and Kitty Forman. They’re now taking care of their grandchildren, but original cast members show up. Mila Kunis said she had a few issues with her return with Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis spoke with Access Hollywood in an interview published Sept. 26 to promote her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive. Kunis did answer some questions about That ‘90s Show, which is coming soon to Netflix.

Mila Kunis said watching Ashton Kutcher act was ‘so weird’

Kunis and Kutcher met playing Jackie and Kelso. They started dating in real life in 2012 and are now married with children. But filming That ‘90s Show after being married was a lot different than doing That ‘70s Show.

“It was weird to shoot together though, I will tell you,” Kunis told Access Hollywood. “It made me super nervous. Oh my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career was to shoot with my husband on the set of ‘70s Show because the set is the same minus a couple of paint jobs. It made me so uncomfortable. Acting is bullsh*** at the end of the day. So I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene and rehearsing and I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s what you look like when you act. Oh wow, that’s so weird.’”

Mila Kunis also had issues with her TV husband and child

Kunis also revealed that Jackie and Kelso have a child in That ‘90s Show, but she has an issue with it.

“My kid in it is too damn old,” Kunis said. “I would not birth such a child at my age.”

Kunis also remembered the That ‘70s Show finale better than the creators, apparently. Jackie and Kelso did not end up together.

“My husband and I are together in it which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez, I think I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]’s character.’ And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ Also he was married when ‘70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth’s character I think and he was a cop. Now we’re married with a kid. I don’t know about this.”

This might be an example of life imitating art and taking over. The finale of That ‘70s Show was one episode. The real life marriage of Kutcher and Kunis is well known in real life. Besides, it’s decades later. Maybe it didn’t work out with Fez and maybe the old high school sweethearts rekindled, just like Kunis and Kutcher came back together in real life.

How much are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in ‘That ‘90s Show’?

Kunis said That ‘90s Show viewers shouldn’t worry too much about her objections. She said they’re only in one scene of the new show.

“We’re on scene and out,” Kunis said. “Forget us. Who cares about us? The show is great. The kids in it are great. They’re so fun. It is very cute. It’s very sweet. Anyone who’s ever watched ‘70s or loved ‘70s Show, they will be really happy with it. I really, truly believe it.”

