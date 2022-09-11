The 1 Beauty Trend the ‘Sister Wives’ Wives Are the Absolute Worst At

Kody Brown’s wives aren’t exactly known as fashion aficionados. Over the years, their style of dress has changed and morphed, though. They’ve leaned more heavily into some fashion and makeup trends. Some have been hits, and some have been misses. They’ve failed to perfect one specific beauty trend, though. A well-groomed eyebrow has become a significant focus for beauty gurus in the last 10 years. While the Brown women have attempted to highlight their brows, they have not yet mastered the art. Sister Wives fans are hoping season 17 is the season someone gets it right, but based on social media posts, things aren’t looking good.

Meri Brown’s eyebrows are too dark and oddly shaped

When Sister Wives first premiered, Meri Brown kept things pretty natural, opting to highlight her strongest natural features, like her blue eyes. Her eyebrows were left relatively untouched. Somewhere along the way, Meri opted to start coloring in her brows.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Adding some color to the brows is a great way to highlight them or give depth to thin or thinning brows. A great eyebrow pencil can help pull a makeup look together, but Meri isn’t utilizing techniques that would work well for her face. Her brows are often too dark and are uniformly too thin. The resulting look isn’t flattering.

Christine Brown’s eyebrows barely looked related at one point

Christine Brown is a natural blonde, which tends to pose a bit of a problem with eyebrows. The lighter color of the hair can make a blonde’s eyebrows look exceptionally sparse. Christine has opted to add a bit of dimension to her brows by adding a darker color via eyebrow pencil. However, Sister Wives fans have noticed one major problem with Christine’s brows recently. Christine’s brows are occasionally two different colors.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

A Reddit user pointed out that during an interview, Christine’s brows were so mismatched that it looked like she tried two different brow pencil colors. Beauty gurus often say that eyebrows should be sisters, not twins. While that’s a helpful rule, Christine’s brows go too far in the wrong direction. Occasionally they don’t even look like distant cousins.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have mixed emotions about Janelle Brown’s eyebrows

Janelle Brown appears to be battling the same problem as Christine. Janelle, also a natural blonde, seems to have fairly light eyebrows, although they are not sparse. While she is the sister wife that fusses the least with her makeup, she does appear to put some effort into her eyebrows. The results are pretty mixed.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Some Reddit users feel Janelle’s most recent eyebrow dye job is far too red-tinted for her light hair and overall complexion. They argue that the darker brow overpowers her fair skin, making the brows the only thing you end up looking at. Not everyone agrees, though. Some Sister Wives fans argue that Janelle’s brows are the best of the bunch. The bar, however, hasn’t been set particularly high.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have taken the biggest issue with Robyn Brown’s eyebrows

Robyn Brown might be Kody Brown’s favorite wife, but she’s certainly not a fan favorite. Over the years, fans of the famed reality TV series have critiqued everything about the mother of five. Her style choices and her lackluster commitment to polygamy are the biggest issues fans are happy to debate. While many things about Robyn are subjective, the hate Sister Wives fans have for her eyebrows is almost universal.

Robyn Brown cries during a “Sister Wives” confessional | TLC/YouTube

Robyn’s brow color isn’t as problematic as Christine and Janelle’s eyebrow color, but the shape is all wrong, argue fans. Robyn’s brows are harsh and imposing, coming to an odd triangular shape far too close to her nose. One fan described her eyebrow style as “two sperm trying to butt heads.” Because Robyn’s face is more angular, a rounded brow shape would better serve her. She seems pretty committed to her current routine, though.

RELATED: Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer Hints at Trouble In Another of Kody Brown’s Marriages