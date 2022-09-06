The 3 Most Divisive Scenes in ‘Sex and the City’ in No Particular Order

Sex and the City was provocative and groundbreaking when it aired on HBO. The show’s most ardent fans are still openly discussing the details of the series today. While there were plenty of controversial moments during the show’s six-season run to choose from, we’ve collected three of the show’s most divisive scenes.

‘Sex and the City’ fans still debate whether or not Carrie Bradshaw was wrong for judging Samantha Jones

In the fifth season of Sex and the City, Samantha Jones offered to help Carrie with her career. When Carrie appeared at Samantha’s office for a meeting, she walked in on her pal and a delivery driver having a private moment. Carrie, horrified, ran out of the office. Samantha later called her out for being judgemental about her sexual escapades.

It has been decades since the scene aired, but Sex and the City fans are still debating about the storyline. Some Reddit users argue that Carrie was in the wrong for telling Miranda and Charlotte about what she saw and for judging Samantha. Other fans say Samantha’s wild sex life shouldn’t have made it into her office, especially when she had a meeting scheduled. Those fans believe Carrie’s judgemental attitude was 100% warranted.

No one can agree on whether or not Aleksandr Petrovsky actually slapped Carrie Bradshaw

In the final moments of Sex and the City, the show’s writers had to figure out an organic way to reunite Carrie and her forever love, Mr. Big. While Mr. Big traveling to Paris to try to bring Carrie back was romantic, it wasn’t quite dramatic enough. The show’s writers had to devise a way to break up Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky, the Russian artist she moved to Paris with.

Ultimately, the writers decided to cause strife between the couple before eventually breaking them up. In their final moments together, Petrovsky turned around and slapped Carrie. Since the scene aired, fans have debated whether Petrovsky purposefully hit Carrie or if he accidentally made contact with her. There are valid points on both sides of the debate, but it is unlikely we’ll ever get a definitive answer about the ambiguous slap.

‘Sex and the City’ fans can’t agree on whether Carrie Bradshaw had a right to flip out on Mr. Big in season 2

Carrie and Mr. Big first tried to make a relationship work in season 1. Carrie ended the romance when Mr. Big refused to tell her she was “the one.” The duo eventually got back together and settled into a somewhat stable rhythm. That all changed when Mr. Big revealed that he might move to Paris for work.

Desperate to make it work, Carrie told her beau that she might be willing to move with him, to which he was expectedly noncommittal. When Mr. Big told her not to move “for him,” she lost it and threw McDonald’s all over the room before storming out. For years, some Sex and the City fans have argued that Carrie was well within her rights to let out her frustration all over Mr. Big’s kitchen. Those more critical of Carrie strongly believe she overreacted.

