‘The Acolyte’: Lee Jung-jae Will Lead the Series – Everything We Know About His Character

Squid Game and South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is breaking into American entertainment with a series by Lucasfilm titled The Acolyte. The actor gained global and critical acclaim as Seong Gi-hun in Hwang Dong-hyuk’s K-drama about a broken capitalist society. Lee is now ready to expand his career further as he stars as the male lead in a new Star Wars series for Disney+.

‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-jae cast in ‘The Acolyte’ | Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

‘The Acolyte’ is a mystery thriller based on the popular ‘Star Wars’ franchise

Deadline broke the news on Sept. 8 that Lee Jung-jae was cast as the male lead character in The Acolyte. While the actor has had a long and formidable career in Korea, the Disney+ series will be Lee’s first major studio role in an American series. News of his casting is big news as Amandla Steinberg will join him in the other leading role.

Fans will recognize Steinberg for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games, Maddy Whittier in Everything, Everything, The Hate You Give, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Darkest Minds. Actor Jodie Turner-Smith will also join Lee and Steinberg.

The Disney+ series is in reference to the Star Wars universe, where an “acolyte” is an individual with the capabilities to use the Force and is trained by a much more skilled Sith Lord. According to Deadline, the series takes “viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

With the news of Lee leading the series, fans want to know what is in store from the Korean actor and what character he will play.

What character will Lee Jung-jae play in ‘The Acolyte’?

The Acolyte was announced in December 2020. With Lee June-jae being cast as the male lead, it adds to the anticipation. Knowing a bit about the series storyline, it begs the question of what Lee’s role will be.

Like most new series in the works, Lucasfilm has not reported details about its main characters. The name and complete story of Lee’s character is being kept under wraps for now. The same goes for his co-star Steinberg and others.

According to Collider, The Acolyte will explore a time when the Jedi were at their best. “The series will explain how a Sith Lord was able to infiltrate the Senate with ease while the Jedi were unaware of the danger,” explained Collider. It is still unclear who Lee will star as. Could it be a Jedi or a Sith Lord? Fans will have to wait and see for more news about the series as a whole.

Lee Jung-jae has made history as a South Korean actor

Before Squid Game, Lee was a hot commodity and celebrity actor in South Korea. He starred in popular works like Chief of Staff, The Housemaid, and more. The Netflix K-drama was another project that significantly caught his interest, and he never expected it to become a global sensation.

But since the K-drama and SAG Award win, Lee continued his career starring and producing Hunt. He is also set to lead a new series based on his previous role in Deliver Us From Evil. The Acolyte will be a stepping stone for Lee outside the Korean entertainment market and further him into global stardom.

