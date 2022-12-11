‘The Amazing Race 34’: Emily Bushnell Says She Had ‘Around-the-Clock Care’ from Medics for Her Knee Injury

Racing around the world sounds challenging enough. What about racing around the world with an injured knee? That sounds nearly impossible, but Emily Bushnell pulled it off. She and her long-lost twin sister, Molly Sinert, competed as a team on The Amazing Race Season 34. Halfway through the season, Emily tore muscle fibers in her left quad, which led to a tibial fracture in her knee. She powered through the knee injury and crossed the finish line in second place with Molly, but many fans were concerned for Emily along the way. Thankfully, she has revealed that medics took care of her at every step.

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 | CBS

Many fans of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 worried about Emily Bushnell and her knee injury

Emily Bushnell’s knee injury began in Amman, Jordan, where teams competed in Leg 4 of the race (season 34 episode 5). She said she felt like she pulled a muscle and struggled to run through the desert. However, Emily continued on her journey with Molly as best she could.

With each leg of the race, Emily’s knee pain worsened. She eventually started wearing a knee brace. In the last few legs of the season, Emily had to stop and take it slow a few times. She and Molly even started to worry that they’d have to drop out of the race.

As a fan-favorite team, Emily and Molly made many fans proud when they decided to finish the race. However, some viewers were concerned that Emily might have pushed herself too hard. After all, an injury like that could become a more severe and lifelong ailment if left untreated.

Emily assured that medics and her sister, Molly, took care of her knee injury on ‘The Amazing Race’

WOW!??? We officially have our final 3 teams and will see you all next week for the #AmazingRace season 34 finale!✈️ pic.twitter.com/MpRFbbrkUZ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’: 4 Worst Injuries on the Show

Those fans will likely be happy to know that Emily felt well cared for during her run on The Amazing Race. She explained her injury to Parade, revealing that she had bilateral tibial fractures in both knees by the end of the race due to overcompensation. However, The Amazing Race does employ medics, and they were available to assist Emily whenever she needed them.

“So in the beginning of the race in Jordan, I had actually torn some muscle fibers in my quad. So the medic teams were taking care of me,” Emily shared. “They wrapped me up. They were giving me topical treatments. … I had around-the-clock care between the medic team and Molly. They had me on a strict regimen of anti-inflammatories.”

Molly added that she was “like a waiter” to Emily, always making sure she had ice and was able to rest.

“I was 100% off my feet between legs,” Emily said. “There was no walking as soon as we got back from the Pit Stop.”

How is Emily’s knee doing now?

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race 34’: Emily and Molly Explain Why They Lost — ‘I Should Have Carried Emily on My Back’

Once Emily Bushnell returned home from The Amazing Race, she was able to focus on recovering from her knee injury. Several weeks later, she’s still on the mend but doing much better, as she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“I had eight weeks of taking it easy and letting my bones heal. And then, I started physical therapy,” Emily explained. “So I was supposed to actually start my running regimen just recently. But I haven’t done it yet. I’m a little bit nervous, but, you know, I’ll continue the physical therapy, and I’ll start to work on my running again and just get back out there.”

Fans can catch up on The Amazing Race Season 34 on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on The Amazing Race Season 35.