‘The Amazing Race 34’: Emily and Molly Warned Marcus and Michael About Other Teams ‘Conspiring’ Against the Brothers

For most of The Amazing Race Season 34, Michael and Marcus Craig were a big threat to other teams. But the season’s other sibling duo, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, often gave Michael and Marcus a run for their money. The twins often stayed near the military brothers as they traveled between challenges. Apparently, the sibling teams formed a subtle alliance, as Marcus revealed in a recent exit interview. In fact, it was Emily and Molly who warned Michael and Marcus that other teams started “conspiring” against them.

Marcus and Michael Crag, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 | Sonja Flemming/CBS

Two of the top teams throughout season 34 were Emily and Molly and Michael and Marcus. Emily and Molly are twins, but they only met each other last year after being separated at birth. Meanwhile, Michael and Marcus are both in the military and wanted to spend more time with each other on The Amazing Race.

Emily and Molly made it to the Final 4, and the newest episode will see them compete for a spot in the finale. However, Emily has a knee injury that could set her back. Unfortunately, Michael and Marcus went home after a challenge during the Megaleg in Spain sent them to the back of the pack.

Marcus Craig says he and Michael had a ‘loose alliance’ with Molly and Emily on ‘The Amazing Race 34’

In an exit interview with Parade, Marcus revealed that he and Michael maintained a “loose alliance” with Emily and Molly — that’s why they always seemed to travel together. It all started when the twins overheard other teams “conspiring” against Michael and Marcus and warned the brothers.

“Molly and Emily heard these conversations, and they came back to us and told us, ‘This is what other teams are saying,'” Marcus explained.

The sibling teams ultimately decided that it would benefit all four of them to work together, particularly when it came to navigation.

“Different things that we’ve done successfully, I think they wanted to attach to that. And we wanted to attach to them because they seemed more down to earth and level-headed and not super excited all the time. Really sharp and focused on whatever tasks they were given,” Marcus added. “We ran through Amman all together up until we got to the Detour. And that continued throughout. When we were in Domme, we worked together, like, ‘Let’s find the castle on a map.’… It was more of a more of alliance until the task, and then you’re on your own. But let’s help each other get there first.”

Marcus and Michael weren’t surprised to see other teams working against them

While in Spain, Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao decided to help Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez. They figured Aubrey and David would return the favor later, which they did, but they were also strategizing. By keeping Aubrey and David at the top with Derek and Claire, Michael and Marcus were forced to the back of the pack. That meant Derek and Claire could compete against Aubrey and David in the next leg instead of Michael and Marcus.

In Showbiz Cheat Sheet‘s own exit interview with Marcus, he admitted that he wasn’t surprised to see Derek and Claire strategize that way. In fact, he would have done the same thing.

“If I had to race against David and Aubrey, or I’m about to race against Marcus or Michael, I’m going to choose David and Aubrey as well. So that and that type of cooperation didn’t just start there,” Marcus said. “A lot of teams were having those conversations. I think way back in, like, Italy. ‘We got to work together. Find out what the brothers’ weaknesses are so they can get out of here.'”

Fans can tune into The Amazing Race on Nov. 30 to see if Emily and Molly make it to the Final 3. New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.