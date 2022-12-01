‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Applaud [SPOILER] for ‘Graceful’ Exit: ‘Pure Class’

Going home from The Amazing Race can’t be easy, especially toward the end. Many teams are often disappointed to come in last place during a leg after working so hard to get there. However, one team on The Amazing Race Season 34 has impressed fans with the way they kept a positive attitude after receiving a penalty and gracefully accepted their elimination. Here’s what fans are saying.

‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11 brought the Final 4 to Iceland

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 11 saw the last four teams head to Iceland to race for a spot in the finale. This leg included three challenges, and the teams were split into two departures. Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez joined Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos in the first group, followed by Emily Bushnell, Molly Sinert, Derek Xiao, and Claire Rehfuss in the second group.

First, the teams had to climb a glacier to get the Icelandic flag and their next clue. They headed to a Roadblock, where one teammate had to jump into a watery cave and swim out with another clue. Finally, they traveled to Silfra to swim in freezing cold water overlooking the names of 14 volcanoes and the years they erupted. The teams had to match the names to the correct years, and if they got any wrong, they had to swim again.

Aubrey and David were eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race 34’ after taking a penalty

Aubrey and David completed the first two challenges of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11 with ease, mostly. However, David revealed during the Roadblock that he couldn’t swim, so that slowed him down.

Then, he and Aubrey mismatched the names and dates of the volcanoes. On their second swim through the cold water, David had trouble breathing. So, when he and Aubrey mismatched the names on their second try, they decided it wasn’t worth it to go again. Aubrey didn’t want to put David through that a third time.

Aubrey and David decided to take a penalty for not completing the challenge. Two hours later, they arrived at the Pit Stop, and host Phil Keoghan told them they were in last place, thus eliminated.

“It’s not bitter at all,” Aubrey said in response to Phil calling their end “bittersweet.”

“You can’t put a price on the experience we lived,” David added.

Fans praised Aubrey and David for the ‘graceful’ way they took the penalty on ‘The Amazing Race’

In a Reddit discussion of the episode, many fans supported Aubrey and David in their decision to take the penalty.

“I feel for David and Aubrey taking the penalty – especially this late in the race. But I respect Aubrey for caring about David’s well-being instead of bullying him to keep going,” one fan wrote.

“Feeling bad for Aubrey and David. I believe they really wanted to continue and at least attempt to complete the task but they just couldn’t risk it for David, and it was a right call. I don’t know if the suit is resistible to cold water, but I obviously don’t want to repeat the swimming part more than twice lol,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, other Amazing Race 34 viewers praised Aubrey and David for the way they spoke to Phil.

“David and Aubrey had one of the most graceful exits on the mat I’ve seen, especially considering they were in the final four,” one person commented.

“Sad to see them go, but Aubrey putting David’s emotions and safety above the competition was pure class,” another fan added.

The Final 3 will race to the finish line next week on ‘The Amazing Race’

With Aubrey and David eliminated, Claire and Derek, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly became the Final 3. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the teams will compete in the final leg of the race in Nashville. The first duo to reach the Pit Stop will win the $1 million prize.

Fans can catch up on The Amazing Race 34 on Paramount+.