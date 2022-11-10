‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Are ‘Worried’ About Twins Emily and Molly After Preview of Episode 9

A knee injury could knock one of the top teams out of the competition on The Amazing Race. Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, a set of long-lost twins, have been a fan-favorite duo on The Amazing Race 34 since the beginning. However, Emily sustained a knee injury a few episodes into the season, and it seems to be worsening with every leg of the race. Now, a preview of the upcoming episode has many fans worried that Emily’s injury is becoming too much for her.

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 | CBS

Emily injured her knee on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

The trouble began when the teams flew to Jordan in episode 5 to complete Leg 4 of the race. Emily mentioned that she might have pulled a muscle in her knee, which slowed her down slightly as she and her sister ran to the Roadblock. However, Emily pushed through the pain. Molly took over the physical challenges while Emily healed.

Unfortunately, her knee only seemed to get worse. By episode 8, which aired on Nov. 9, Emily was wearing a knee brace. She had to stop and take it slow a few times to ensure that her brace was giving enough support. But even though she was still in pain, Emily refused to give up; she and Molly made it to the Pit Stop in third place. Emily became tearful as she spoke about making her young daughter proud.

Can Emily and Molly’s momentum continue in episode 9? If the preview is any indication, Emily’s knee might hinder their progress.

Many fans are worried about Emily and Molly after seeing the preview for ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 9

Another amazing leg in the books!???See you all next week as we continue our adventure around the world! #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/RnwpXrgO2R — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) November 10, 2022

The preview of The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 9 shows a glimpse of the teams’ next leg in Málaga, Spain. Some of the challenges include biking and paddle boarding, which could be difficult with a knee injury. Sure enough, Emily’s knee is “killing her” as she struggles to jog. Elsewhere in the preview, Molly cries.

It’s unclear what Molly is crying about in the clip, but her tears, coupled with Emily’s pain, have many fans concerned about their fate on The Amazing Race.

“I’m worried for the twins. That knee was mentioned like seven times in this episode,” one fan wrote in a discussion about episode 8 on Reddit.

“The twins are my faves, so I really hope they can pull through!” another user added.

Another fan wondered if producers could pull Emily from the race if her injury is too bad to continue. Meanwhile, others were sure that she must have strained it too much with all the running.

“TAR is about the worst reality TV show possible to try to compete on with an injury, since there is no option to just not do the challenges or not walk/run around a lot,” one fan wrote.

“I have a sinking feeling they’re gonna be out of it, which is a shame because I am really rooting for them. I hope I’m wrong,” another person added.

Emily and Molly are top contenders to win — if they can make it

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’: 4 Worst Injuries on the Show

The fans are right; it would be a huge shame to see Emily and Molly go. They have shown great potential throughout the entire race. From building a motorcycle to scaling a castle to memorizing other languages, there’s nothing the twins haven’t been able to do with ease. Many fans have already predicted that Emily and Molly could win the race.

Emily has also shown serious perseverance by powering through her injury. But then again, powering through an injury can cause long-term damage, especially in the knees. If exiting the race now can save her from needing surgery or being off her feet for a while, it might be the right choice.

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.