‘The Amazing Race 34’: Luis and Michelle Reveal How They Would Spend the $1 Million Prize

The Amazing Race Season 34 is down to its final six teams. And for many of them, the $1 million prize feels more attainable than ever. One fan-favorite team still in the running is Luis and Michelle, who pulled themselves up from the back of the pack on The Amazing Race. They visualized making it to the Pit Stop first in one of the legs, and it’s almost time to visualize the grand prize. Here’s how Luis and Michelle said they would spend $1 million.

Who are Luis and Michelle on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, both 34 years old, are a married couple from Miami, Florida. Luis works as a firefighter, while Michelle is a backup dancer for Pitbull. In their audition video, as seen below, Luis revealed that he met Michelle 12 years ago and instantly knew she would become his wife. They have been married for six years now and have spent that time traveling the world and having all sorts of fun.

In their Amazing Race intro video, Michelle explained that she and Luis just wanted to “enjoy the experience” of participating in the competition.

“If we enjoy the experience rather than attacking it at a challenge point of view …” Michelle said, with Luis adding, “The strategy is to have fun, have a good time, soak in the experience, and hopefully bring some money home.”

Luis and Michelle reveal their plans for the $1 million prize on ‘The Amazing Race’

It’s all about having fun, but of course, Luis and Michelle have thought about what winning $1 million could mean for them. In their audition video, the couple revealed that they would spend some money on their parents.

“I’ll definitely do something special for my parents and for her mom,” Luis said. “All four of them migrated to here, they started with nothing, and they are all successful in so many ways. And we are so grateful to our parents.”

Michelle added that she “doesn’t have my dad with me anymore,” but he would love to see her on The Amazing Race.

In addition to spending the prize on their parents, Luis and Michelle would put it toward starting a family. Luis said Michelle plans to retire as a Pitbull dancer, and they’ve been waiting for the right time to have kids. However, Michelle said she would only have a child after she and Luis got on The Amazing Race.

Luis and Michelle are this season’s dark horses

Many fans of The Amazing Race are rooting for Luis and Michelle because of their perseverance and positivity. They started the race in 10th place and stayed in the middle and back of the pack for the first few legs. However, something incredible happened in Leg 4.

While in Jordan, Luis and Michelle visualized what it would feel like to come in first place at the Pit Stop. And sure enough, they did it. Luis and Michelle continued their lead in Leg 5. Now, some viewers predict that Luis and Michelle could win it all. Will the dark horse team of The Amazing Race Season 34 continue to manifest first place?

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.