‘The Amazing Race’: Are Chartered Flights Here to Stay? Phil Keoghan Answers

Chartered flights have eliminated drama at the airport, which many fans love. However, they are now featured in The Amazing Race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Are they here to stay? Host Phil Keoghan weighed in.

Phil Keoghan answers if chartered flights are going to remain in ‘The Amazing Race’

On top of watching their favorite teams face off in detours or try to beat each other in taxis, they enjoyed the battles that happened at the airports when players attempted to get an earlier flight or how the delays affected the standings heading into the next leg.

However, due to COVID-19 mandates, the show has opted to use charters or private jets to avoid congested airports.

Ready for a classic #AmazingRace moment?



“The start of The Amazing Race season 32 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, moments before the iconic words 'the world is waiting for you' are said by Phil.”-Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/EFA597uK6L — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 14, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Includes 1 Twist That Didn’t Make the Cut in Season 33

As season 34 is airing, a fan admitted they missed watching the teams having to book their flights, calling it their favorite part of the episodes. However, chartered flights have eliminated that.

Host Phil Keoghan responded to the viewer on Twitter, promising the airport drama would come back once the “return to work COVID protocols” are lifted. He also pointed out that chartered flights allow the show to air on TV. “Let’s stay focused on what’s good in the world,” he added.

Keoghan shared behind-the-scenes footage of the chartered flight

After the premiere aired, the official social media accounts for The Amazing Race released a two-minute clip of the New Zealand-born host showing behind-the-scenes footage from the first leg.

It began with him at the front of the charter, explaining they landed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, to refuel for the next six-hour plane ride to Europe.

Let's go BTS with @PhilKeoghan himself as he gives us an inside look of the first leg of the #AmazingRace Season 34!? pic.twitter.com/8VA18cCcHW — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 22, 2022

He then showed the cast and crew gathered in their seats, noting, “there’s a lot of people,” before focusing on someone napping behind a mask.

When they arrived in Germany, Keoghan shared the massive amount of equipment luggage and noted the cast was further down the terminal, likely trying to figure out where they had just landed. The host then took the viewers to Nymphenburg Palace, where the teams would start the race’s first leg. It ended with behind-the-scenes footage of the crew testing out the ice-breaking challenge.

Chartered flights were introduced into ‘The Amazing Race’ due to COVID-19

In February 2020, The Amazing Race Season 33 kicked off with 11 new teams racing worldwide. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted production after three completed legs.

Due to the uncertainty of traveling, it didn’t resume until a year-and-a-half later, in September 2021. The show decided to use chartered flights, alter the remaining legs so the teams would travel to countries with lower COVID rates, redesigned challenges to incorporate social distancing, and have the contestants drive themselves or use approved transportation.

Ready for a classic #AmazingRace moment?



“The start of The Amazing Race season 32 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, moments before the iconic words 'the world is waiting for you' are said by Phil.”-Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/EFA597uK6L — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 14, 2021

As a result of the long hiatus, four teams couldn’t resume racing, including childhood friends Anthony Sadler (work) and Spencer Stone, married couple Connie and Sam Greiner (expecting a child), dating pair Caro Viehweg (travel restrictions) and Ray Gantt, and YouTube sensations Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones (bereavement).

Therefore, the show brought back two previously eliminated teams; police officers Michael Norwood and Moe Badger and married couple Arun and Natalia Kumar. The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesdays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Call Sharik ‘Entitled’ and ‘Annoying’ After Wanting to Quit in Episode 4