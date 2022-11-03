‘The Amazing Race’: Derek and Claire Accidentally Asked a Local for Drugs in Jordan

Language barriers are often a big challenge on The Amazing Race as contestants travel all around the world. For Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, one language barrier led to a hilarious misunderstanding. While completing a leg in Amman, Jordan, as seen on The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6, Derek and Claire asked a local for directions — or so they thought. Apparently, the Big Brother couple accidentally asked the person for drugs. Derek and Claire recalled the hilarious behind-the-scenes moment on their YouTube channel.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 brought racers to Amman, Jordan

The Amazing Race Season 34’s second leg in Jordan came with a slight twist. Unfortunately, Abby and Will were forced to go home due to a positive COVID-19 test. That elimination meant the remaining seven teams would stay in the competition at the end of the leg, even the team in last place. However, to keep the stakes high, host Phil Keoghan revealed that the last team to make it to the Pit Stop would have a 45-minute delay in the next leg.

And with that, everyone raced away to complete their challenges in Amman. They needed to find a clue at a bookstore, which turned out to be a challenge itself given the store’s obscure location. Then, the teams could complete either “Step by Step” or “Letter by Letter.” In the former, teams had to learn and perform a Jordanian wedding dance. Meanwhile, in “Letter by Letter,” they had to memorize and recite the Arabic alphabet.

After the Detours, the teams ran to their Roadblock, where they had to build a cart and wheel it to the Pit Stop. Glenda and Lumumba Roberts arrived in last place, giving them the penalty in the next leg.

Derek and Claire shared the hilarious story of accidentally asking for drugs in Jordan

In a recap of the episode on YouTube, Derek and Claire spoke about the trouble they had finding the location of their Detour. They tried to find a local who spoke English and could tell them where to find the Al Hashemi Plaza. Derek found a local teen outside a store, and the teen seemed to understand what the couple was asking.

“He’s saying, ‘Hashemi? Hashemi?’ And I think he’s saying, ‘Hashemi.’ Turns out, he’s saying, ‘Hash,'” Derek explained.

Of course, at the time, Derek had no idea he was actually asking for cannabis. He enthusiastically told the teen, “Yes,” so the teen went into the store and returned with drugs.

“Literally just drugs. … That was literal hash,” Derek said with a laugh.

“We thought he was bringing us a map or something,” Claire added.

Once Claire and Derek realized what they had asked for, they quickly apologized to the local, turned down the drugs, and left. It’s too bad the moment didn’t air on TV, but Claire and Derek’s memory of it is just as hilarious.

How did Derek and Claire do on ‘The Amazing Race’ in Amman?

Claire and Derek would have benefited from learning the Arabic language. As it turns out, Derek tried to teach himself while training for The Amazing Race, but Claire insisted he wouldn’t need it. Little did she know they would be running around Jordan and reciting the Arabic alphabet.

Thankfully, the drugs mishap didn’t slow down Derek and Claire too much. They arrived at “Letter by Letter” in good time and passed the challenge, although Derek had trouble rolling his R’s. Then, Claire completed the Roadblock, and they made it to the Pit Stop in fourth place.

New episodes of The Amazing Race air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.