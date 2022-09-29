How Do You Get on ‘The Amazing Race’? How to Apply, Casting Requirements, and More

Now in its 34th season, The Amazing Race is still one of the most popular reality competition shows on television. Fans tune in week after week to watch their favorite teams adventure around the globe to complete challenges in the hopes of going home with $1 million. But what exactly does it take to join the race? If you’re interested in becoming a future cast member on The Amazing Race, read on to learn how to apply, the casting requirements, and what types of people they’re looking for.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast (L-R): Abby Garrett, Lumumba Roberts, Marcus Criag, Will Freeman, Glenda Roberts, Michael Craig, Nina Duong, Tim Mann, Linton Atkinson, Aastha Lal, Aubrey Ares, Rex Ryan, David Hernandez, Sharik Atkinson, Quinton Peron, Dom Jones, Claire Rehfuss, Mattie Lynch, Michelle Burgos, Derek Xiao, Rich Kuo, Luis Colon, Molly Sinert, Emily Bushnell | Kit Karzen/CBS

Do you have to pay to be a contestant on ‘The Amazing Race’?

Some reality TV shows — especially singing competitions like The Voice or American Idol — call for contestants to pay their own way, at least in the early stages. Thankfully, it doesn’t cost anything out of pocket to join The Amazing Race. In fact, it’s against the rules for contestants to use their own money during the race.

The production team will pay for each team’s air travel. Then, during each leg, the teams receive stipends to cover food, housing, and any other expenses. Anything they don’t spend can be saved for the next leg. And if they run out of money? Well, then it’s time to get creative.

“We have figured out how much the taxi might cost, or a bus or train ticket,” The Amazing Race co-creator Elise Doganieri told People. “So we give them just enough money for that leg, and they have to be very careful not to overspend.”

How to apply for ‘The Amazing Race’

So, how do you apply to be on The Amazing Race? There are two ways to audition, according to the official casting website. The first is to complete the online application, which includes an audition video and a photo of you/your team. These applications are accepted year-round, and producers will get in touch via phone or email if they’re interested.

As the website states, the audition video should be under three minutes long. The goal is to introduce yourself or your team. Showcase your personality and talk about where you’re from, your jobs, and your relationship as teammates, if applicable. Plus, you should share why you’d make a good fit for The Amazing Race, including any skills or knowledge of the show.

The other method for applying is to check out open casting calls and audition in person with CBS. Dates for open calls will appear on the casting site.

‘The Amazing Race’ casting requirements

Before submitting the application, make sure you check off a few requirements for the show. The casting site states that applicants “must be U.S. citizens with a valid U.S. passport and valid U.S. driver’s license.” Additionally, the minimum age to apply is typically 18 years old, but some states have different requirements. In Alabama and Nebraska, the minimum age is 19. In Washington, D.C., and Mississippi, it’s 21 years old.

Depending on the season, The Amazing Race will be casting for teams of two or singles. Teammates should have a significant relationship with each other, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a romantic relationship.

“This is a show about relationships, as well as a race around the world, so your teammate should be someone close to you, probably not the co-worker that you have only known for three months,” the casting site reads.

Traits they’re looking for on the show

The Amazing Race creators and producers have often shared the traits they look for when accepting applicants. For example, Doganieri once told Uproxx that they often accept “Type-A personalities” and “super-competitive people.”

It’s always nice if they have a sense of humor because you have to have a sense of humor to be on the road for so long,” she said. “And it’s also for people who have interesting personalities with each other. It can’t just be, ‘We’re best friends and we have a good time.'”

But don’t be afraid to apply if your relationship with your teammate can get rocky at times. Doganieri added that entertainment value is also important, so it’s OK if there’s “a little drama there, a little spark.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about being authentically you.

“When we’re sitting in auditioning, we can tell straight away if somebody is trying to be something that they’re not, trying to anticipate what we want or not being completely honest about who they are,” the co-creator shared.

New episodes of The Amazing Race air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

