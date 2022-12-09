‘The Amazing Race 34’: Luis and Michelle on Their Flexible Baby Plan

The Amazing Race 34 had multiple strong teams. Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos were one of them. The married couple talked about wanting to do the show before starting a family. Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to them over Zoom on Dec. 8 about their family plan and race.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race 34 Episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters.”]

Luis and Michelle talk about making ‘The Amazing Race’ history

Q: You guys said before, Jordan, you were done with being in the middle pack. You’re not a middle-of-the-pack team. What brought up that discussion?

Luis: Nicole, we put we trained so hard for this, and we want to be a team that was a team of the history books. That was great that people remember of them being a good team. And to start off 10th, right, then fifth, and then fourth. That was not our goal. That was not my goal.

I wanted to be great, and we had a pep talk before that leg in Jordan in a hotel room, and it was so emotional. We’re almost crying like I’m done with this, you know, we were. And then we sat there and when visualized getting in first. We prayed, and we did so many things that like that day before Jordan, and then everything just landed perfectly.

And it really gave us momentum to make, you know, try to make history. We did make history, actually, the first Latino team to make it to the final leg. That has never happened, you know, to both of us. For both members of the team to be Latino as the first time it’s happened, so we’re happy, you know, that’s what we wanted. We trained too hard for this, and, you know, we’re happy.

Michelle: And I love it because I hate to say this because I’m a very competitive person. I was OK with slowly growing up, little by little. I told him we weren’t going back, we were going forward. It’s OK.

So to get that motivation from him and that push, that’s what makes us such a good team, you know, because whenever I lack confidence, which I do lack confidence a lot. A lot of times, he brings me back, and he’s the one that pushes me and really brings out the best in me.

How they’re going to use their prize money

It’s finally here!? The season 34 finale of the #AmazingRace starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/NSGlCO2oO6 — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 8, 2022

Q: You did win $5,000 after that.

Luis: That was actually $5,000 each!

Q: So $10,000! What are your plans with that money and your Barcelona trip prize?

Michelle: And Japan.

Luis: So we’re definitely going to use these trips next year excited to do that. And now with that extra cash, you know, it’s you know, it’s a nice little base, little savings for our future family.

And yeah, we don’t know what order it comes in, you know, maybe, maybe she’ll be pregnant while we do the trips. I don’t know. I think she wants a drink on these trips. You know, I don’t think she wants that. But, yeah, we’re excited about our future.

Luis and Michelle would push back having a baby to return for ‘The Amazing Race’

Luis Colon, Michelle Burgos, Aastha Lal, and Nina Duong on ‘The Amazing Race 34’ | Kit Karzen/CBS via Getty Images

Q: You talked about the race being the last thing you guys wanted to do before having a baby. So what’s the plan looking like for that? Or are you still deciding to wait a little? Just interested since it’s such a big part of your story.

Luis: We plan those trips next year, and whatever order it happens, you know, if it happens, it happens, you know? And we’re excited. We’re excited.

Michelle: You know, if Amazing Race calls us back for what is it called, All-Stars? You know, we could back it up a little bit more. We could wait a little more time on the baby because I will say yes right away.

This interview has been condensed for this article.

