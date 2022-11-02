‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Continues at a New Time Tonight, Nov. 2

The Amazing Race fans asked, and CBS listened. Many Survivor and The Amazing Race viewers were surprised to see that CBS did not put the competition shows back-to-back on the fall 2022 schedule, even though they were both set for Wednesday nights. Instead, the network sandwiched its new reality show, The Real Love Boat, in between Survivor 43 and TAR 34. Now, more than halfway through the season, there’s going to be a slight schedule change, with The Amazing Race airing at a new time tonight and moving forward. Here’s what to know.

What time is ‘The Amazing Race’ on tonight?

Until now, CBS’s Wednesday night schedule for fall 2022 has included Survivor at 8 p.m., The Real Love Boat at 9 p.m., and The Amazing Race at 10 p.m. However, the network has moved The Real Love Boat to Paramount+ for the rest of the season. That opens up the coveted 9 p.m. slot for The Amazing Race, which moves to this new time starting tonight, Nov. 2. Reruns of CBS drama shows will take the 10 p.m. slot, starting with an episode of The Equalizer.

According to TVLine, the change primarily has to do with low viewership for The Real Love Boat. The reality show, a spinoff of the 1970s scripted series The Love Boat, premiered in October to only 2.4 million viewers. (Survivor Season 43’s premiere had 4.8 million total viewers.) That number increased by just 20 percent for the remaining episodes. The Real Love Boat has also received heavy criticism, with some viewers calling it a “waste of time.”

Since many fans of Survivor also watch The Amazing Race, the new time will likely bring positive change for TAR’s viewership this season. Fans have already begun celebrating the 9 p.m. time slot.

“Thank heavens, I hated the 10 p.m. time slot, I had to put an alarm on my phone as I missed an episode as I fell asleep!” one viewer wrote in a Reddit thread.

“With Survivor as a lead-in, [TAR] will increase significantly in the ratings,” another user predicted.

What to expect from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 7 tonight

The Amazing Race Season 34 picks up tonight at its new time with episode 7, “It’s Simply Medieval.” The remaining seven teams will travel to Dordogne, France, to “extract walnut oil, play three medieval games, and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle,” according to the episode’s synopsis.

Fans can see a preview of the episode above. In the clip, Derek and Claire participate in a game, while Luis and Michelle, Emily and Molly, and Marcus and Michael burn oil. The military brothers finish the walnut oil challenge and receive their next clue.

Where to stream ‘The Amazing Race’

Those who can’t make the new time tonight can always watch The Amazing Race via streaming. New episodes are available to Paramount+ subscribers the day after they air on CBS. Additionally, fans who are looking to binge the series can find seasons 1 through 33 on the platform.

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

