‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Charity Lawson Was Supposed to Go on a Helicopter Ride With Zach in London

Charity Lawson teared up when she finally got a 1-on-1 date card on The Bachelor Week 5. Unfortunately, her excitement was short-lived. Zach fell sick and missed both the group date and his 1-on-1 with Charity that week. Although the child and family therapist will get another chance to spend alone time with Zach, she definitely missed a romantic date in London.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 regarding Zach Shallcross and Charity Lawson.]

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Like all of the other women, Charity Lawson was hoping for a romantic 1-on-1 with Zach during The Bachelor Week 5. The first date card went to Gabi Elnicki. Zach gave her the royal treatment, complete with a shopping trip in London.

When all the women except Charity were given a group date card, she knew she had scored some alone time with Zach. Sadly things went awry when the Bachelor started to feel sick. He missed both the group date bus tour in London and the after-party with the ladies.

Charity was supposed to go on a helicopter ride with Zach during ‘The Bachelor’ Week 5

During The Bachelor Week 5, Jesse Palmer announced to the women that Zach tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). “I’m really sad. Obviously, it’s not easy to hear that he has covid,” Charity said through her tears.

“I think all of us, we care deeply, and we’re concerned. But you hope, and you dream of something, and I really was preparing my heart for this day, and I knew that it was going to be something special.”

Zach did have something special in store for Charity during The Bachelor Week 5. “We were all very sad, especially because it was going to be an amazing date with a helicopter ride over the city,” The Bachelor executive producer Bennett Graebner revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“There was more to it than that, but it was an incredibly romantic date, and she was obviously very upset and very sad, and so was Zach.” Charity went on to tell the cameras, “ultimately, the concern at this point is Zach and if he’s OK.” However, she also expressed concern that she would “get left behind” due to missing her alone time with the Bachelor.

Charity has the next 1-on-1 date in Estonia

Thankfully for Charity, Zach certainly didn’t forget about her. The show hosted the first-ever virtual cocktail party, and she talked with the Bachelor through an iPad. Zach gave Charity a Big Ben figurine as a token of the time they missed together.

Additionally, Charity isn’t missing out on a 1-on-1 during The Bachelor 2023. In the show’s trailer, she takes a romantic carriage ride with Zach in Estonia, which is next week’s filming location.

“Zach was pretty clear that the next date, whenever he was better and could see the women, would be with Charity,” Graebner told EW. “For some reason, the women didn’t put that together, and they were kind of surprised when Charity got the next date. I was like, ‘How can you be surprised? Of course, she’s going to get the next date!’ But they were, and so was Charity.”

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.