‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Everything We Know So Far About Zach Shallcross’s Season

It’s almost that time again! In January, ABC’s The Bachelor returns with Zach Shallcross as the leading man vying for the hearts of women from all across the country. Zach recently appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, but many fans pegged Zach as the next Bachelor. Here’s everything we know about Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor in 2023 so far.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 will feature Zach Shallcross vying for the hearts of a new cast of women, including Brianna Thorbourne, seen here. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who is the Bachelor for Season 27?

According to Zach’s ABC bio from when he starred in The Bachelorette, he’s an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves “his mama, his dogs, and football. Zach’s biography goes on to say, “He has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind, and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick.”

Zach also said he’s “serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

When did Rachel dump Zach on ‘The Bachelorette?’

As it turns out, Zach made the choice to depart from Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette on his own. After a tumultuous overnight date, where Rachel mentioned her concerns about Zach being younger than her, Zach said he felt blindsided.

“I felt like the ‘concerns with the age part’ was a complete blindside,” Zach explained. And, it’s important to note that he’s only a mere six months younger than Zach, so even the audience became a bit confused about Rachel saying that concerned her.

He continued, “It’s kind of hard to wrap my head around it. I did really love you. I saw a future with you, but I need to go.”

After deciding to leave, Zach said he felt as though Rachel’s response was a bit chilly. “One of the things I fell in love with was she made me feel, like, special. And I cared for her and I question if any of that was real or if that was just an act.”

However, after the season ended, Zach said that he and Rachel held no hard feelings toward one another anymore. So, it looks like the two made amends.

Bachelor fans know the routine! The hit show returns every January with a new man amid a cast of new ladies vying for his heart. That means we’re only a few weeks away from all the romance, drama, and heartbreak that comes with a new season. The Bachelorette 2023 premieres on Jan 23 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. However, no need to fret if you don’t have access to traditional cable. Hulu Live subscribers can watch the show as it airs live, while those who subscribe to the basic Hulu package get to watch the following day.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 cast so far

While ABC has yet to reveal the full official cast list for The Bachelor 2023, the network introduced audiences to some of the ladies set to appear in Zach’s season. During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer brought out five of the women ready for a chance to find love. Producers set up a backdrop made to look like The Bachelor mansion before Brooklyn, 25, Brianna, 24, Bailey, 27, Cat, 26, and Christina, 26, walked out.

Brianna already won ‘America’s First Impression Rose’ at ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

To spice things up during After the Rose, viewers voted on who they believed should receive Zach’s First Impression Rose. Whoever viewers voted for remains safe throughout the first elimination of the season. Brianna received the most votes, securing her spot and, apparently, the viewers’ hearts.

Is Victoria on the new ‘Bachelor?’

If you watched the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, you saw the return of Victoria Fuller, former Bachelor villain. Victoria did little to help her case this season after the amount of drama that followed her and Johnny DePhillipo. Soon after leaving Paradise with Johnny, fans spotted Victoria traveling in Italy with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Greg Grippo. Would we be surprised to see Victoria show up during The Bachelor 2023? No, but it looks like she’s still with Greg, so it’s almost positively not happening.

However, another former Bachelor star throws her ring in the hat for Zach’s heart. Tahzjuan Hawkins, who appeared in Colton Underwood’s season, appears in The Bachelor 2023.

On Oct. 12, Reality Steve tweeted, “(SPOILER): A little teaser about Zach’s season: a former Bachelor & BIP contestant shows up during the first group date after party of the season to seemingly try and throw her hat into the ring and become one of Zach’s women. It didn’t go well for her.”

When Was ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Filmed?

Reality Steve kept us in the loop over the last few months regarding the filming of The Bachelor 2023. They began filming in September, right after The Bachelorette finale, and wrapped things up in late November 2022.

So, are you excited about the upcoming season of The Bachelor? Were you a fan of Zach during Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette? Let me know in the comments down below!