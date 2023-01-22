‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Zach Shallcross Doesn’t Love Gimmicky Limo Entrances — ‘Just Be Yourself’

During night 1 of The Bachelor 2023, Zach Shallcross will meet a host of beautiful women vying for his heart. The limo entrances are an important part of the season premiere. The women have an opportunity to stand out and make the lead remember them. Some use costumes, props, or other gimmicks to capture their man’s attention, but Zach Shallcross doesn’t prefer this type of entrance.

Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ pull out all the stops for their limo entrances

Night 1 of The Bachelor is always very intense, both for the lead and the contestants. On The Bachelor 2023, Zach Shallcross will greet 30 women as they arrive to attempt to win his heart. The limo entrances are an important part of the evening. Each contestant tries to stand out in the hopes that the lead will remember them enough to keep them around for another week.

Last year, Bustle published an article explaining every kind of limo entrance in the book. Some entrances, like the Trick-Or-Treat (or TOT), involve a wild outfit or clever joke to catch the lead’s attention. Bustle writes that the TOT “requires you to exit the limo in some form of costume, full or partial.”

Then there are the more straightforward entrances. Bustle describes the Aloha as an entrance where a contestant introduces themselves by speaking in a different language. There’s also “The Bland Entrance (or Blandy),” in which the contestant simply introduces themselves, perhaps with a handshake or kiss on the cheek.

The women on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 should take a more straightforward approach to greeting Zach Shallcross

While appearing in an interview with ExtraTV, Zach Shallcross was asked if he preferred a straightforward or more gimmicky limo entrance for his women. “Definitely playing it straightforward because I think gimmicks — those can come and go, and I want to see you for you,” the Bachelor answered.

“I don’t want to see something or someone that your not,” Zach continued adding that he wants to see his contestants for who they are “before coming on the show.”

“After all this craziness, that’s the person I want to be with. So just be yourself. I know it’s nerve-wracking, but it’s OK to be nervous and enjoy it. Have fun with it.”

Interestingly, Bustle reports that “the Blandy” has a “69 percent Round Survival Rate,” though the outlet does point out, “you have to remember that’s due largely to the sheer volume of Blandies performed.” On Zach’s season of The Bachelor, a straightforward introduction sounds like the safest bet.

Night 1 is nervewracking for contestants

Although Zach hopes the women will enjoy their time on The Bachelor 2023, night 1 is a notoriously long and arduous process. Several contestants have spoken about their anxiety as their entrances approached.

“It’s still kind of nerve-wracking,” Daniel Maguire, a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, told Bustle. “I remember the guys in the limousine were just so nervous, like almost like to the point of puking.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.